Saint Peter, MN

Gustie Track Hosts Drake Alternative, Nelson Breaks Meet Record

By Skylar Abrego
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAINT PETER, Minn. – Since 2001, the Golden Gusties track teams have hosted the Drake Alternative to compete against the top tier talent. Gustavus hosted 12 teams and battled rainy weather while climbing new feats in preparation of conference finals. Down in Iowa; Jack Degonda, Blake Fuller, Markus...

American News

Roncalli picks up 4-3 boys tennis victory over Central

Roncalli and Central met up in a hometown boys high school tennis dual on Monday, with the Cavaliers picking up a 4-3 win. Both squads were without their top singles players as Roncalli's Daniel Gamboa and Central's Gabe Goetz didn't play. So there were no No. 1 singles or No. 1 doubles matches.
ABERDEEN, SD
KARE 11

Storied Minnesota football coach George Larson dies at 89

CAMBRIDGE, Minn. — George Larson, a longtime Minnesota high school football coach and recipient of numerous awards and honors, has died at the age of 89. As one of the winningest high school football coaches in Minnesota history with 25 conference championships and three state championships, Larson was the member of multiple Hall of Fames, including Bluejacket, Minnesota Football Coaches, Minnesota Athletic Directors and the Minnesota High School League.
CAMBRIDGE, MN

