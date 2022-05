I've went to the Dew Drop Inn one time but I don't remember anything about it, except that I was there. The Dew Drop is located at 30 North Avenue in Derby, CT and they've have the prestige of being on the "must-try" wings list for Taste Connecticut on TikTok @tasteconnectiuct. Taste Connecticut has 116,000 followers and their TikTok videos, regularly get tens of thousands of viewers.

DERBY, CT ・ 20 HOURS AGO