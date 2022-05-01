ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Park, FL

‘We are excited’: Winter Park publicly welcomes new police chief

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TIEJP_0fPT7un800

WINTER PARK, Fla. — The Winter Park Police Department publicly has sworn in their new chief.

The public swearing-in ceremony for Chief Timothy Volkerson was held around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Volkerson was privately sworn in in February, when he first took over for Michael Deal.

“For the past 21 years, Timothy Volkerson has been a part of WPPD with extensive experience working in every division of the department throughout his career,” said City Manager Randy Knight. “We are excited about the growth of our agency under his leadership.”

Officials said Volkerson started his career with WPPD in 2001 and has devoted his life to learning, improving, training and strengthening his role and impact on the department.

“I look forward to working with the community, employees of the department and entire city team,” Volkerson said. “We have an established culture of respect and providing a high level of service, which we will continue to grow.”

Deal resigned as chief following his domestic violence arrest in January.

Those charges have since been dropped.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winter Park, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Winter Park, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
click orlando

Attorney identifies man shot by deputies at Osceola Target store

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A man shot and killed by Osceola County deputies last week at an area Target was identified Tuesday by the attorney for the family. Attorney Albert Yonfa identified the man as 20-year-old Jayden Baez and provided a picture on behalf of the family. [TRENDING: Orlando restaurant...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Storms focus on I-75 corridor again Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. – Sunday will not be a washout, but the storms will behave similarly to how they did Saturday. Storms look to develop after about 1 or 2 in the afternoon between I-4 and I-95 and gradually push west toward I-75. [TRENDING: Fire in Mims kills woman, 12-year-old...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Police#Domestic Violence#Wppd#City#Cox Media Group
10NEWS

Bear chases family, dog back into house near Wekiwa State Park

APOPKA, Fla. — Editor's note: The picture above is a file image. A family from Apopka sure got a surprise Tuesday night when a potty break for their dog outside turned into a scary chase with a bear. Jason and Rachel Smith were walking their dog in their neighborhood,...
APOPKA, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Woman Claims Assault At Boca Raton Town Center Mall

But References “Sheriff’s” Office, Not Boca Raton Police Which Handles The Mall. Boca PD Confirms Incident But Not Asking For Assistance Locating Suspects As Of Mid-Day Sunday. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman took to social media Sunday to claim a “vicious” assault […] The article Woman Claims Assault At Boca Raton Town Center Mall appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
click orlando

Clermont police chase, arrest Orange County carjacking suspect

CLERMONT, Fla. – An Orange County man was arrested in Clermont after he ditched a stolen car and ran away from officers down State Road 50, according to Clermont police. The incident happened Thursday before 11:30 a.m. along S.R. 50 near Citrus Tower Boulevard. [TRENDING: Gas prices jump again...
CLERMONT, FL
Bay News 9

Woman, deputies exchange gun fire inside Orlando McDonald's

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) deputies are investigating after a woman opened fire inside a McDonald's on Orange Blossom Trail filled with employees and customers. Officials said they responded to an armed robbery call at the McDonald's just after 10:30 p.m. saying a woman in her...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Two dead in Mims house fire

MIMS, Fla. — Brevard County Fire Rescue and the Mims Volunteer Fire Department responded to a Saturday morning residential fire that left two people dead. According to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, a 12-year-old boy and a 40-year-old woman died in the fire. The fire started at a house...
MIMS, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
89K+
Followers
100K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy