‘We are excited’: Winter Park publicly welcomes new police chief

WINTER PARK, Fla. — The Winter Park Police Department publicly has sworn in their new chief.

The public swearing-in ceremony for Chief Timothy Volkerson was held around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Volkerson was privately sworn in in February, when he first took over for Michael Deal.

“For the past 21 years, Timothy Volkerson has been a part of WPPD with extensive experience working in every division of the department throughout his career,” said City Manager Randy Knight. “We are excited about the growth of our agency under his leadership.”

Officials said Volkerson started his career with WPPD in 2001 and has devoted his life to learning, improving, training and strengthening his role and impact on the department.

“I look forward to working with the community, employees of the department and entire city team,” Volkerson said. “We have an established culture of respect and providing a high level of service, which we will continue to grow.”

Deal resigned as chief following his domestic violence arrest in January.

Those charges have since been dropped.

