Fresno, CA

Fresno State men’s rugby team wins national championship

By Kellie Helton
 3 days ago

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –  Fresno State’s undefeated men’s rugby team has won a national championship after beating the University of Kansas on Saturday.

The American College Rugby’s D1-AA championship match kicked off at 4:00 p.m. at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Fresno State went on to win the game against the Jayhawks, 22-17.

Shortly before halftime, the Bulldogs were leading the Jayhawks, 14-0.

The Jayhawks went on to score several times during the next half, but the Bulldogs were able to keep their lead in the championship match and secure the win.

The Bulldogs earned their spot in the championship game by beating Western Washington in the Division IAA West Coast Regional Championship match, 52-15.

The championship title is a huge win for the Fresno State men’s rugby club, which was formed just 13 years ago.

Throughout the season, the team went undefeated and was 9-0 overall, averaging more than 60 points per game.

With the national championship title in the bag, the Fresno State men’s rugby club has gone from being ranked third to the number one spot in the division.

YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 99

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The woman killed after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 99 Tuesday morning has been identified, according to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. The victim was named as 66-year-old Aloma Waith of Stockton. California Highway Patrol officers say the crash happened around 3:00 a.m. on Highway 99 near Cedar Avenue. CHP officers […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man killed in southwest Fresno shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who they say was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in southwest Fresno. Around 2:00 a.m., officers were called out to the area of Mayor Avenue and Mono Street after it was reported that 13 rounds had been fired nearby. When officers arrived, they found 24-year-old […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Arrest made in killing of teen in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Police have made an arrest in the killing of a teenager in Visalia early Saturday morning. The victim has been identified as Michael Montoya, 19, by police. The shooting occurred near Sowell Street and Howard Avenue on Saturday morning. Officers received a report of gunshots in the area just after midnight. […]
VISALIA, CA
