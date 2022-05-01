Fresno State men’s rugby team wins national championship

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno State’s undefeated men’s rugby team has won a national championship after beating the University of Kansas on Saturday.

The American College Rugby’s D1-AA championship match kicked off at 4:00 p.m. at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Fresno State went on to win the game against the Jayhawks, 22-17.

Shortly before halftime, the Bulldogs were leading the Jayhawks, 14-0.

The Jayhawks went on to score several times during the next half, but the Bulldogs were able to keep their lead in the championship match and secure the win.

The Bulldogs earned their spot in the championship game by beating Western Washington in the Division IAA West Coast Regional Championship match, 52-15.

The championship title is a huge win for the Fresno State men’s rugby club, which was formed just 13 years ago.

Throughout the season, the team went undefeated and was 9-0 overall, averaging more than 60 points per game.

With the national championship title in the bag, the Fresno State men’s rugby club has gone from being ranked third to the number one spot in the division.

