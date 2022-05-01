ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Atlanta-Texas Runs

Midland Daily News
 3 days ago

Rangers first. Nathaniel Lowe grounds out to second base, Ozzie Albies to Matt Olson. Marcus Semien pops out to Matt Olson. Corey Seager homers to right field. Adolis Garcia strikes out swinging. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rangers 1, Braves 0. Rangers...

www.ourmidland.com

Midland Daily News

Arizona-Miami Runs

Diamondbacks first. Daulton Varsho doubles to deep right field. Jordan Luplow strikes out swinging. David Peralta homers to right field. Daulton Varsho scores. Christian Walker grounds out to shallow infield, Jazz Chisholm Jr. to Jesus Aguilar. Cooper Hummel grounds out to shallow infield, Brian Anderson to Jesus Aguilar. 2 runs,...
PHOENIX, AZ
Midland Daily News

N.Y. Yankees-Toronto Runs

Yankees fourth. Giancarlo Stanton grounds out to shallow infield, Ross Stripling to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Josh Donaldson singles to center field. Aaron Hicks lines out to left field to Lourdes Gurriel Jr.. Gleyber Torres homers to right field. Josh Donaldson scores. Isiah Kiner-Falefa reaches on error. Fielding error by Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Jose Trevino flies out to right field to Raimel Tapia.
MLB
Midland Daily News

Seattle-Houston Runs

Astros fourth. Yordan Alvarez homers to right field. Yuli Gurriel doubles. Kyle Tucker lines out to center field to Julio Rodriguez. Chas McCormick grounds out to shallow infield, Abraham Toro to Ty France. Jeremy Pena pops out to second base to Ty France. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1...
HOUSTON, TX
Midland Daily News

Díaz homers, Rays use balanced offense to beat A's 6-1

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays believe in their potent offense, and manager Kevin Cash can't wait for his club to start consistently slugging. A solid win to start a nine-game trip sure provided a glimpse of how things can go when everyone in the lineup gets involved.
OAKLAND, CA
Midland Daily News

Minnesota-Baltimore Runs

Twins fourth. Carlos Correa grounds out to shortstop, Jorge Mateo to Ryan Mountcastle. Jorge Polanco grounds out to shortstop, Jorge Mateo to Ryan Mountcastle. Gio Urshela walks. Jose Miranda doubles to deep right center field. Gio Urshela scores. Gary Sanchez hit by pitch. Max Kepler lines out to center field to Cedric Mullins.
MLB
Midland Daily News

MLB Expanded Pitching Comparison

SD Clevinger (R) 0 0 0-0 0.00 0-0 0.00 0-0 0.00 0-0 CLE Plesac (R) 6:10p 4 4 1-2 3.80 1-1 2.25 0-1 5.79 1-3 LAST APPEARANCE 2021 VS. OPP. CAR BULLPEN VS. OPPONENT. 9-23 vs LAA N 1.0 0 0 0-0 0.0 0.00 0-0 0.0 0 0.00 0-0-0 4-28...
MLB
Midland Daily News

So what, exactly, constitutes a no-hitter?

With fewer and fewer instances of Major League Baseball teams allowing their starting pitchers to go deep into games and with the increasing use of situational relief pitchers in MLB, the traditional no-hitter thrown by a single pitcher going all nine innings is becoming increasingly infrequent. Meanwhile, "combined no-hitters," i.e., games in which a team uses multiple pitchers to hold an opponent hitless, have become more commonplace, such as the New York Mets using five different pitchers to no-hit the Phillies on Friday. Daily News sportswriter Fred Kelly reached out to local baseball coaches over the weekend and posed the following question: In your opinion, is there such a thing as a "combined no-hitter," or should it be considered a no-hitter only if one pitcher goes the distance. Following is a sampling of their responses:
BAY CITY, MI
Midland Daily News

L.A. Angels-Boston Runs

Red sox fourth. Rafael Devers homers to center field. Xander Bogaerts walks. J.D. Martinez singles to right field. Xander Bogaerts to second. Alex Verdugo reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. J.D. Martinez out at second. Xander Bogaerts to third. Kike Hernandez grounds out to shallow infield, Anthony Rendon to Jared Walsh. Alex Verdugo to second. Xander Bogaerts scores. Franchy Cordero singles to shallow infield. Kevin Plawecki reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Franchy Cordero out at second.
BOSTON, MA
Midland Daily News

Chicago White Sox-Chicago Cubs Runs

White sox second. Jose Abreu reaches on error. Throwing error by Patrick Wisdom. Gavin Sheets flies out to left field to Ian Happ. Adam Engel doubles to center field. Jose Abreu to third. Jake Burger singles to shallow infield. Adam Engel to third. Jose Abreu scores. Reese McGuire out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield to Alfonso Rivas. Jake Burger to second. Adam Engel scores. Josh Harrison pops out to Alfonso Rivas.
CHICAGO, IL

