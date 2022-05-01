ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

Run United returns to Aiken after two-year hiatus because of COVID-19 concerns

By Dede Biles dbiles@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
date 2022-05-01
 3 days ago
After completing the 10K during Run United on a sunny Saturday in Aiken with her Aussiedoodle, Sansa, Kathleen Early bent over and placed her finisher’s medal around the curly-haired dog’s neck.

“She has done one 5K before today,” Early said. “This is her first 10K. She enjoys running, and it motivates me. When the leash comes out, she’s ready to go.”

Accompanying Delany Tavenner of Aiken in Run United’s 5K was her mixed-breed canine companion, Athena.

“We did well,” Tavenner said. “She got a little tired at the end, but our time was great.”

Prior to the 5K, Tavenner revealed that she wasn’t at her best physically.

“I sprained my ankle a little bit at roller derby practice in Columbia on Tuesday (April 26),” she said. “As long as I finish, I’ll be happy.”

Tavenner used to live in New Mexico, where she found Athena in a shelter.

“I think she is a German shepherd mix, but I’m not a 100% certain,” Tavenner said. “She goes with me during most of my morning runs, and I wanted to bring her along for this, too. She really likes the exercise.”

Terrence Jackson participated in the 5K while pushing his 19-month-old daughter, Amira, in a blue and yellow stroller. She was taking a nap when they reached the finish at the Newberry Street Festival Center.

“I brought her so she could enjoy an outdoor activity and we could have some daddy-daughter time,” said Jackson, who is the director of safety, prevention and volunteer services for the Tri-Development Center of Aiken County.

“She was awake for most route, and she was having a good time,” he continued. “I’m not sure when she fell asleep.”

Aiken Electric Cooperative and Touchstone Energy were the presenting sponsors for Run United, which was held for the first time since 2019

The event was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of concerns about COVID-19.

Run United raises money for the United Way of Aiken County.

“This is so fabulous, to have everybody out here again,” said United Way President Sharon Rodgers. “We are so thrilled that everyone came out to support the races and the United Way of Aiken County. Without events like this, we can’t raise the funds to support our partner agencies and the critical needs programs in our community, so Run United means a lot to us.”

Keyatta Priester, race director for Run United and manager of community development for Aiken Electric Cooperative, described the 2022 edition of the event as “phenomenal.”

She said more than 800 runners registered to participate, setting a Run United record.

Kathryn Kuhn, a nurse at Aiken Regional Medical Centers, was the first female finisher in the 5K. She turned in a time of 23:35.

“I’ve been wanting to run in Run United, but it just never worked out before now,” Kuhn said. “I would be scheduled to work or I was out of town or I was pregnant. I’m glad I finally got to run this year.”

Kuhn was surprised by her victory.

“The last race I did (before Run United) was a longer distance, and I wanted a shorter race so I would be able to run a little bit faster,” Kuhn said. “I had fun. The course was beautiful. I think I spent most of the race behind some like high school cross-country guys, and I was just trying to keep up with them.”

Zach Mills was the overall 5K winner. His time was 17:10.

In the Half Marathon, Ricky Flynn was the fastest overall. He completed the race in 1:13:42.

The fastest female was Lindsay Gabow, with a time of 1:21:32.

A U.S. Army captain, she is stationed at Fort Bragg in North Carolina.

“My boyfriend’s family lives in Aiken,” said Gabow, who is an intelligence officer. “He’s deployed right now, and I like to come and see his family relatively often.”

Gabow runs about 100 miles a week.

“I’m more of a marathoner, an ultra-marathoner,” she said. “This was a good course. It was nice and flat, but the sand (on the dirt roads) was a little hard (to run on).

“The people were great,” Gabow added. “Everyone here is so friendly.”

Marlon Dempsey was the overall winner in the 10K, turning in a time of 33:54. Bri Blacha’s 44:42 was the fastest for a female.

In the Kids’ Fun Run, Coleman Young completed a mile in 8:56, which made him the overall winner. The first female finisher was Karolee Schultz, with a time of 9:54.

According to a representative of EnMotive, which was in charge of the timing for the Run United races, the results posted online Saturday were preliminary and until verified, they are subject to change.

A half marathon is 13.1 miles in length. A 10K is 6.2 miles, and a 5K is 3.1 miles.

