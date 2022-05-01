ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

‘Rock for Deniro & Friends’ concert held for abandoned dog found in Troy

By Conall Smith
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aDS3j_0fPT6szT00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — After hearing about Deniro earlier this year, local artist Mike Trash says the pup’s story struck a chord with him. As a musician, he was not sure exactly how he could help abused animals like Deniro, but he knew he had a talent for rock and roll and a show coming up.

Here is a list of popular Mother’s Day flowers and what they represent

“I reached out to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, to Marguerite, and asked if that was cool and we just want to help raise money, not even just for Deniro but for future situations that this might help other animals if they are abused and neglected,” Trash says.

The concert, which featured several local bands, took over the Fuze Box on Central Avenue in Albany Saturday evening. All proceeds from the event will go directly to Mohawk Hudson Humane Society in Menands.

“This is just a small thing that we are doing but we’re hoping that it gets bigger and we’re also hoping that people will love their animals more and hopefully nothing like this will happen again,” says Gus Hais, whose band played at the concert.

Deniro the Rottweiler was found crying for help on a cold February morning by a good samaritan who traced the cries back to a box on the streets of Troy. The dog was then taken to MHHS where they found the pup had a broken jaw, discolored and hanging tongue, and blood all over his fur.

Ellis Hospital to close youth mental health unit

It was a long road to recovery from there. Deniro had a four-hour surgery on his jaw just days after he was found, where veterinarians had to place plates on both sides of his jaw with seven screws on the right side and eight on the left.

Most recently, on March 24, Marguerite Pearson at MHHS said Deniro is growing fast and awaiting his next surgery to have those plates in his mouth removed. Meanwhile, police have tracked down his alleged abuser.

In late February, the Troy Police Department arrested Khadijah Davis, 34, of Troy , and charged her with section 353 of the NYS Agriculture & Markets Law for the abuse. Davis later missed her scheduled court appearance for the case and had her court date rescheduled. There has been no word on her sentencing.

Get the latest local news, weather, sports, and entertainment sent to your inbox!

According to Mohawk Hudson, “Deniro continues to grow and thrive in foster care. He loves his foster family and canine foster brother. Medically, his veterinarian has not determined if he will need to have the hardware in his mouth removed or not… We’re extremely grateful for all the love and support our community has shown for him.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
City
Troy, NY
Albany, NY
Pets & Animals
Troy, NY
Lifestyle
City
Menands, NY
Albany, NY
Entertainment
Albany, NY
Lifestyle
Troy, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marguerite Pearson
Daily Voice

Missing NY Girls Found In Poughkeepsie, Report Says

Two New York girls who were reported missing earlier this month have been found safe in the Hudson Valley, according to a new report from the Bronx Times. Scarlett Rivera, age 14, and 13-year-old Mariah Sanchez were reported missing after they were last seen leaving their home in the Bronx at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, according to the New York City Police Department.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Sentencing#Mental Health#Mhhs#Ellis Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pets
NEWS10 ABC

Woman fined $10 million on fentanyl, drug charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Jamestown woman pleaded guilty to numerous drug charges Monday, April 11 in U.S. District Court. She landed herself a $10 million fine and a minimum of 10 years in prison, with a maximum of a life sentence. Antasia Babcock, 28, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and conspiracy to possess […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

24K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy