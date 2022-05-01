ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andover, KS

Andover elementary school closed for the remainder of year

By Daniel Fair
 3 days ago

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — Andover Public School officials announced Saturday night that Prairie Creek Elementary School would be closed for the remainder of the year because of extensive damage from Friday’s EF-3 tornado.

Prairie Creek was the only school building in the Andover area to suffer damage on Friday evening. Some rooms of the school were untouched, but others were heavily damaged.

“Because of the extent of the damage, we will not be able to use the Prairie Creek building the remainder of the school year. This weekend, district leaders are determining what the remainder of the school year will look like for Prairie Creek students,” The school district said in a Facebook post.

While officials work toward a resolution to continue in-person education, the post says they need a few days to figure out the logistics. As a result, they are canceling classes for Prairie Creek Elementary from May 2 to May 6.

All other students will resume school on May 3 as scheduled.

United Way of the Plains is mobilizing assistance for families who are affected. If you are in need of assistance, call 211 to access those resources.

“Our community has experienced a traumatic event,” The school district said. “and it will take time for us to heal. We will get through this together.”

KSN News

KSN News

KSN News

KSN News

KSN News

