LINCOLN (CBS13) — A Lincoln city leader is accused of hurling insults and even hitting one of his constituents at a local debate—and it was all caught on camera. Now, city leaders are asking City Councilman William Lauritsen to resign, but he refuses, saying they’re not listening to his side of the story. As candidates for U.S. Congress squared off at William Jessup University in Rocklin, the ones who really butted heads were in the audience. Longtime local businessman Matthew Oliver, the owner of House of Oliver in Roseville, started a Facebook Live at the event—but what happened next, he didn’t see coming. Oliver...

LINCOLN, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO