K-State guard Josh Rivas signs with Giants

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Kansas State offensive lineman Josh Rivas has been signed as an undrafted free agent by the New York Giants, per Aaron Wilson of the Pro Football Network.

Rivas played in 46 career games (23 starts) at K-State, earning an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention award as a senior.

Rivas joins the big leagues alongside former teammates Skylar Thompson and Russ Yeast , who were selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

