Saturday split for Bears softball

Springfield, Mo. — Two games, two entirely different results.

Missouri State softball beat Bradley in the first game of the doubleheader 10-1 in five innings at Killian Stadium.

The Braves responded with a 9-1 win in game two.

In the first contest, Missouri State (23-16, 16-5) plated all 10 of its runs in the third and fourth innings.

Madison Hunsaker got the first RBI for MSU as she doubled off the base of the wall in right center.

Later in the third, Olivia Krehbiel sent a ball over the left center wall for a three-run home run to put the Bears up 4-1.

Then Hunsaker and Annie Mueller each hit a three-RBI double to left field to put the mercy rule into effect after MSU recorded three more outs.

With which Bradley (24-22, 12-11) took notice of.

The Braves scored two in the first and then had a seven spot in the fifth inning of game two to put the mercy rule into effect their way.

The two will play the final game of the series on Sunday afternoon, the final home game of the regular season for Missouri State.

