Milwaukee, WI

MCSO: Man in hospital after licking powder off hands at jail

By TMJ4 Web Staff
 3 days ago
A 30-year-old Milwaukee man had to be hospitalized after he suffered a seizure during the booking process at the Criminal Justice Facility in downtown Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff says it happened shortly before 10 a.m.

Jail officers were bringing the man into the facility when they saw a white powdery substance on him as well as an "abnormality" under his clothes.

At that time, the man removed two small plastic bags from his clothing, at which point more of the powder fell onto his hand and the floor. Right after, he started to lick his hands and was secured to a booking-area bench.

Officers believed he was able to ingest some of the unknown substance.
Minutes later, the man began having a seizure and rescue personnel were brought into the room to start life-saving efforts.

At 10:39 a.m., the man was taken to the hospital where he remains unconscious.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is investigating the incident, including a timeline of the occupant's arrest and the circumstance of his arrival at the Milwaukee County Jail.

Karen Jeka
3d ago

Another one trying to commit suicide and then blame the police.When will these people learn I think they're missing a brain

