Softball: Westerly falls to Division I Cranston West

BEVERLY— Former Taunton softball player and current Endicott College sophomore Jaylin Couto has been named the Commonwealth Coast Conference's Softball Pitcher of the Week. Last week, Couto gave up only one unearned run in 19⅔ innings of action across three games. The unearned run came in a 1-0 extra inning loss to Babson, who are ranked No. 18 nationally in NCAA Division III softball, a game in which she allowed only one runner on base apart from the runner at second added for extra innings and retired the side in order in five innings.

TAUNTON, MA ・ 5 HOURS AGO