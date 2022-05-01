Softball: Westerly falls to Division I Cranston West

BEVERLY— Former Taunton softball player and current Endicott College sophomore Jaylin Couto has been named the Commonwealth Coast Conference's Softball Pitcher of the Week. Last week, Couto gave up only one unearned run in 19⅔ innings of action across three games. The unearned run came in a 1-0 extra inning loss to Babson, who are ranked No. 18 nationally in NCAA Division III softball, a game in which she allowed only one runner on base apart from the runner at second added for extra innings and retired the side in order in five innings.
WESTERLY — Westerly High fell to unbeaten Smithfield, 6-1, in a Division II boys tennis match Tuesday. Cam Kelly earned the Bulldogs' lone point with a 6-2, 6-1 win at No. 3 singles. Smithfield improved to 8-0, 8-0 Division II. Westerly (1-10, 1-10) next plays at Tiverton on Thursday...
The MDI Trojans defeated the Foxcroft Academy Ponies 13-3 on Saturday afternoon, April 30th in Bar Harbor. The game was stopped in the 5th inning because of the 10-run rule. Bailey Goodell was in the circle for the Trojans and spun a 2 hitter. She struck out 8 and walked 5.
WESTERLY — Jack Morrone had seven goals and two assists, Andrew Pietraszka scored six times and the Westerly High boys lacrosse team snapped a five-game losing streak with a 19-4 victory over Mt. Hope on Tuesday night. The Bulldogs led the Division II game 5-1 after the first quarter...
STONINGTON — Stonington High held a four-goal lead at halftime, but NFA scored eight times in the second half and beat the Bears, 13-11, in a nonleague boys lacrosse matchup Tuesday. The Wildcats (5-4) have won four of their last five games. The Bears, who led 9-5 at intermission,...
WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High won its fifth straight boys volleyball match, defeating Cranston East, 3-1, on Tuesday night. Matthew Tiernan was credited with 42 digs for the Chargers in the Division II contest. James Azzinaro added 17 digs, and Nate Allen had 16. Cranston East fell to...
The Rockland/East Bridgewater boys tennis co-op team clinched a playoff berth on Tuesday, beating Middleboro, 5-0, at home.
Senior captain Adam Beatrice won, 6-1, 6-2, at first singles for the hosts, who improved to 7-1 overall, 4-1 in the South Shore League.
Junior Petr Quinn won, 6-2, 6-2, at second singles. Third singles was...
STONINGTON — Wheeler High split two ECC out-of-division golf matches Tuesday at Stonington Country Club. The Lions defeated Fitch, 5.5-1.5, but lost to Montville, 5-2. Kieran Boscoe led the Lions with a 43 at the par-36 layout. Cam Conway shot a 46, followed by Gavin Arruda (48) and Brady Sadowski (53). Conway won both his matches playing at No. 3.
WESTERLY — Marcus Haik finished with 14 kills and Dante Wilk had 16 assists as Westerly High swept Barrington, 3-0, in a Division II boys volleyball match on Monday. Westerly won by set scores of 25-20, 25-13 and 25-10. Wilk also had six kills and two aces for the...
The Plymouth North softball team continued its unbeaten start to the season on Monday, beating Hanover, 10-6, on the road to improve to 9-0.
Marissa Durette was 3-for-4 with a pair of RBI, and Emily Jenkins and Bella Piekarski each went 3 for 5 with an RBI.
Caroline Collins was the winning pitcher, striking...
For their exploits in both the classroom and in their respective athletic endeavors, Saugus wrestler Chase Ledbury and Lynn Classical basketball player Ava Thurman have been chosen as the male
The post Lynn Classical’s Ava Thurman, Saugus’ Chase Ledbury picked as Moynihan Student-Athletes for March appeared first on Itemlive.
MIDDLETOWN — Middletown scored 12 goals in the first half and beat Westerly High, 16-2, in a Division I girls lacrosse game on Monday. Riley Peloquin and Simone Hackett scored the Westerly goals. Goalie Viviana Pruitt made 16 saves. Middletown is 2-3, 2-3 Division I. Westerly (0-7, 0-6) next...
The Westerly High School Athletic Hall of Fame inducted its Class of 2022 on Saturday at the Haversham in Westerly. The inductees are from left, front, Julie Stefanski Porter, Mary Ann Janiszewski, Darleen Douglas Chretien and Frank Tate; back, John Luzzi, Denie Marie, John DiGangi and Douglas Randall. | Tim Martin, The Westerly Sun.
STONINGTON — Wyatt Verbridge, Wynn Hammond and Jace Wolfradt drove in two runs apiece as Stonington High downed Putnam, 12-2, in an ECC out-of-division baseball game on Monday. The game ended in the sixth inning due to the mercy rule. Dylin Cimini was 2 for 4 with a double...
Thanks to Nick Bottone, we have this historic photo to share. The photo, which also ran in the Sun’s '30 Years Ago This Week' column in 2002, features the 1972 Westerly CYO basketball team which represented Immaculate Conception Church and won the New England title in Hartford. The team won in an overtime game against St. Theresa's of West Roxbury, Mass., 75-73, with a game-winning shot by Jay Iacoi. Ken Chicoria was the game high scorer with 31 points.
Comments / 0