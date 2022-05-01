ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

‘Lets Get To Work!’ Faith, family and now Cleveland Browns drive Miami WR Mike Harley

By Susan Miller Degnan
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

University of Miami receiver Mike Harley Jr. is a young man of faith, family — and football, of course, since he was a little guy playing youth football at age 4 as a tiny defensive tackle at Southwest Saints Field in Fort Lauderdale.

His youth football journey continued for the Lauderdale Lakes Vikings and Broward Panthers at Riverland Park.

Next stop: the Cleveland Browns, with whom he will sign as an undrafted free agent.

“Man Let’s Get To Work! #Browns,’’ Harley posted on social media Saturday night.

Defensive tackle Jonathan Ford was the only Cane drafted, the 13th pick in the seventh round by the Green Bay Packers — 234th overall.

Harley, the speedy, twitchy, 5-11 and 180-pound starting slot receiver for the Hurricanes was barely mentioned by analysts who put out mock drafts, despite a career that had him finish as UM’s record-holder for career receptions (182) and single-game catches (13). But he defied the odds.

He also earned his degree and is the father of 11-week-old Michael Anthony Harley III.

Harley, 23, ended the 2021 season as the second-leading receiver with 57 catches for 543 yards and five touchdowns. He finished his career with 182 catches for 2,158 yards and 15 touchdowns, surpassing Reggie Wayne for his career catches mark.

Harley was a U.S. Army All-American four-star prospect out of Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas High School who helped lead the Raiders to a Class 7A state championship his senior year.

“This is all God’s doing,’’ said Harley, who ran the 40-yard dash March 30 on UM’s Pro Day in 4.46 seconds. “I’m a competitor. My game speed, route-running, inside, slot, wideout, I can do it all.

“They tell me to go at there at gunner, punt return, kick return I’m going to do it to the best of my ability....I showed a lot of guys I’m really versatile. My speed is there — game speed probably even faster.’’

Mike Sr., a supervisor for Alsco Linen, and his wife Timico, a hairstylist, were in Fort Lauderdale with Mike and their family Saturday at a draft party hosted by Mike Jr.’s third-grade teacher Sarah Macci. Mike Sr. and Timico have six daughters, four of whom were adopted, and two sons, including their oldest, Mike.

“Everybody is together today,’’ Mike Sr. said Saturday morning, noting that his son would prevail regardless of what unfolded. “Mentally, Mike is the strongest kid in the world. You can try to push him to the side, but you cannot break his spirit. He’s a winner, regardless of whatever happens.

“He’s going to be OK, and he’s going to turn a lot of heads and a lot of teams are going to regret not getting him, trust me.’’

Harley said on Pro Day that his family’s support was a blessing.

“The rest of my family, dad, siblings, mom, son [were there], he said. “It was motivation, me being on the field and looking at the corner and [seeing] my family there. It reminded me of days when I was like 3 years old first playing. Thank you God my parents are still here. A lot of guys don’t have their father here. Grateful to have him in my corner.’’

