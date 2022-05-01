ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

OHP: Road Rage Incident Leads Suspect To Shoot Motorcycle Driver

By News 9
News On 6
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a motorcycle driver suffered non life threatening injuries after a road rage incident led to a shooting...

www.newson6.com

Comments / 8

Earl Chandler
3d ago

Ok……. Motorcycles do not have drivers….they have riders….. whoever wrote that headline, needs………….

Reply
8
Dewayne Simpson
2d ago

it doesn't matter about none of that prattle he's lucky to be alive and that's a crying shame you can't even look out for other drivers and make sure everyone makes it home to their families after all that's the purpose in life

Reply
3
Related
The Independent

Video shows alleged road rage driver ram a woman before repeatedly driving over her

A video has emerged allegedly showing the moment 56-year-old Vincent Jean, of New Jersey, ran over a 23-year-old woman after ramming into her multiple times.Mr Jean, who was identified by the Union County Prosecutor’s Office on Tuesday, is accused of ramming the woman victim with his Mitsubishi SUV several times in Elizabeth, New Jersey, and has since been charged with first-degree attempted murder.During the attack on Tuesday morning, Mr Jean allegedly drove onto the lawn of an address on Salem Avenue in Elizabeth with the apparent aim of running over the woman, who was not named.Union County prosecutors said the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
News On 6

Suspect Arrested After Northwest OKC Police Pursuit

Oklahoma City police said one person is in custody after they were engaged in a pursuit overnight. Officers said they attempted to pull the suspect over driving a U-Haul truck near Northwest 36th on Interstate 235 when the suspect sped away. After a short pursuit, police said the suspect tried...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Motorcycle#Road Rage#Ohp
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Man Charged In Enid Child Homicide

The man charged with the murder of 2-year-old Caliyah Guyton was denied bail in Garfield County on Friday. According to court documents, investigators found evidence that Michael S. Geiger had kidnapped Guyton from her hotel room where she was with family who were asleep at the time. Both Geiger and...
ENID, OK
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
KOCO

OHP: Two killed, two taken to hospital after crash in northern Oklahoma

GARFIELD COUNTY, Okla. — Two people died, and two others were taken to a hospital after a collision Monday afternoon in northern Oklahoma. Around 4:10 p.m. Monday, a 2007 Chevrolet Impala and a 2014 GMC pickup truck collided near the intersection of West Carrier Road and Oklahoma Highway 132 near Enid. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report says the Impala didn't stop at a stop sign, and the pickup truck hit it.
ENID, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

OHP: 3 Men Dead Following Collision With Semi Truck

Authorities confirmed the deaths of three men involved in a collision Friday night. The collision happened along Interstate 35 near the Oklahoma-Kansas border in Kay County. The men were identified as 22-year-old Drake Brooks, 20-year-old Nicholas Nair and 19-year-old Gavin Short. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the vehicle, driven...
KAY COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy