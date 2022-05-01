ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mullens, WV

Gallery: City of Mullens honors National Champions Davidson and Saunders

By Tyler Jackson
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P0s4f_0fPSzHv100

Mullens – The dwindling population of Mullens hasn’t changed the fact it still produces some legendary athletes.

Saturday during the annual Dogwood Festival, the City of Mullens took the time to honor the latest trailblazers from the east side of Wyoming County.

Skylar Davidson and Sarah Saunders, members of the 2022 NCAA Division II Women’s National Championship team at Glenville State were recognized by their community in front of crowd of friends, family, coaches and teammates at the American Legion Hall in Mullens.

Success isn’t something new for the two who were also honored at last year’s Dogwood Festival.

This year’s ceremony to honor them came one day short of the one year anniversary of Wyoming East’s 2021 Class AA state championship win over Parkersburg Catholic – a victory the pair helped lead the program to in their final high school game.

“It’s a blessing to be from a place like this where basketball is huge,” Davidson said. “When I came back for spring break I went to the (Rebel) Smokehouse downtown and one of the first things they told me was they had the game on every tv there and that they actually had to stay open a little later because the game and I thought that was awesome. They said it was packed out and they said some of the other restaurants had it too. Just knowing these people care that much – it’s amazing. They were super supportive in high school and when I saw that – it’s insane being a part of something like that and being from Mullens. We’ve got champions like no other and I’m kind of in the category now and it’s crazy.”

For Saunders, Saturday took her back a year to one of her fondest memories.

As a middle schooler she got to watch her sister Emily cross the Wyoming County line after winning a state championship in 2016. Last year she got to experience that for herself, getting a full sense of community.

“I knew this county was special for basketball from wining states and crossing that county line,” Saunders said. “It was insane and it’s kind of fitting since (Sunday) makes one year since we won states and today we had all of this. It’s crazy that it came full circle and Sky and I are blessed to have such a supportive county.”

Saunders and Davidson helped the Lady Pioneers secure the first NCAA basketball title in state history as the team went 35-1 this past season, winning its NCAA Tournament games by an average of 27.1 points per contest. They defeated Western Washington 85-72 on March 25 in Birmingham, Alabama in the title game.

In a town littered with recognizable sports figures such as Mike D’Antoni (2006 NBA Coach of the Year), Herbie Brooks (three-time state champion and state tournament single game scoring record) Jerome Anderson (NBA champion with the Boston Celtics) and Christy Martin (49-7-3 record as a professional boxer, 2020 Boxing HOF inductee), Davidson and Saunders are believed to be the first pair of basketball players from the town to have won an NCAA championship as players.

“It’s starting to set in but it’s still just crazy,” Davidson said. “These are things – this is a dream of mine. I’ve seen signs of other people and it’s just like I want to be something for this town. I’ve already started making my name for it and it’s just a blessing really. It’s amazing being form here.”

Email: tylerjackson@lootpress.com and follow on Twitter @tjack94

Comments / 0

Related
Baltimore Times

Bowie State Crowned CIAA Northern Division Champions, Enters Tournament as No. 3 Seed

BOWIE, Md. – For the first time in five years, the Bowie State softball program has been crowned the 2022 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Northern Division Champions announced by the league office Monday afternoon. The Bulldogs will enter this year’s conference tournament as the No. 3 seed overall and will host No. 6 Elizabeth City State (10-6) in the opening round of the double-elimination tournament.
BOWIE, MD
Lootpress

Prep Tennis: Woodrow Wilson sends four to state tennis tournament

Charleston – Four Woodrow Wilson tennis players secured state tournament berths Monday at the Region 3 tennis tournament held at the Kanawha City Community Center. Elysia Salon won the Region 3 championship crown at No. 1 singles with wins over Kaylea Barker from Capital, Parker McGuffin form Greenbrier East and hard-fought 9-7 win over Jeeya Patel from George Washington in the championship match.
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mullens, WV
County
Wyoming County, WV
State
Alabama State
Wyoming County, WV
Government
Wyoming County, WV
Sports
State
Wyoming State
Lootpress

Cast your vote for the Week 6 Softball Player of the Week!

The Lootpress Player of the Week Award, sponsored by Bodyworks and The Law Offices of Brandon Steele, has returned for softball and baseball season. Below are the candidates for the sixth week of the season. Voting will close Monday at midnight. The fan vote will be used in the event of a tie.
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Prep Baseball Roundup: Beckley, Westside and Liberty score wins

Woodrow Wilson 15, Bluefield 2 (6 innings) Bluefield – Woodrow Wilson pounded out 14 hits Tuesday night and rolled past longtime rival Bluefield 15-2 at Bowen Field. Connor Mollohan collected four hits, including a double, and drove in three runs, while Danny Dickenson smacked a pair of doubles in his three-hit, three-RBI night at the plate.
BECKLEY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike D'antoni
Lootpress

Prep Track and Field: Oak Hill’s Eden Gilkey headed to W.Va. Wesleyan

The room instantly lights up when Oak Hill standout Eden Gilkey makes an appearance. “Eden is a very, very outgoing young lady. She is fun to be around and she bring a lot of energy to this team that others don’t,” Oak Hill track coach Matt Sydnor said. “When kids are down, Eden is good at bringing them back up. She is very caring girl too.”
Metro News

Smith suggests Marshall’s baseball stadium could be in place before long

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Is the long-promised Marshall University baseball facility getting closer to becoming a reality?. Recent comments from Marshall President Brad Smith indicate progress is being made on the project. During last week’s MU Board of Governors meeting, Smith said that advances are being made on the baseball...
HUNTINGTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Basketball#Birmingham City#Ncaa Championship#Boxing#Ncaa Division Ii#Glenville State#The American Legion Hall#Success#Catholic
WOWK 13 News

Flynn Inks Virginia Tech Transfer

West Virginia University wrestling coach Tim Flynn has announced the signing of Sam Hillegas to a grant-in-aid for the 2022-23 academic year. Hillegas, projected to wrestle at 149 pounds, makes his way to WVU with three years of eligibility remaining after recording a 10-7 record at 141 pounds in two years at Virginia Tech. “We […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

WVU football adds transfer DL from Georgia Tech

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Head coach Neal Brown has hit the transfer portal again, this time securing a commitment from a Power 5 defensive lineman. Mike Lockhart, a 302-pound defensive tackle from Georgia Tech, announced his commitment Monday afternoon via Twitter. Lockhart completed his redshirt sophomore season at Georgia Tech...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Plitzuweit announces signing of Diggs

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University women’s basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit has announced the signing of Tavy Diggs to a grant-in-aid for the 2022-23 academic year. A 6-foot-2 forward from Richardson, Texas, Diggs spent her first three seasons at TCU, where she played in 63 games and scored...
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
The Baltimore Sun

Towson men’s basketball lands reigning Division II Player of the Year Sekou Sylla

Sekou Sylla, the 2022 Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) Ron Lenz National Player of the Year, will join the Towson University men’s basketball team starting in the 2022-23 season, the program announced Monday. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Sylla led Nova Southeastern to the program’s first Sunshine State Conference tournament title during the 2021-22 season, shooting 57.8% ...
TOWSON, MD
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy