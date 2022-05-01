Sirens of Silence connects those with autism and their families with first responders

First responders gathered in Pomona Saturday for Sirens of Silence, which provides an opportunity for people with autism and their families to learn more about police, firefighters and other first responders.

It also lets the first responders interact with people with autism so they can learn how best to communicate with them in the line of duty.

Phil Ige reports for the KTLA 5 News on April 30, 2022.

