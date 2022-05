Two men were transported to a Chicago hospital Sunday after an unknown person opened fire in a Loop Alley, striking both victims, according to authorities. At approximately 4:57 p.m., two men, 27 and 55 years old, were in an alley when they were both shot by an unknown offender, Chicago police stated. The 27-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the right hand and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO