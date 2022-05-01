ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neffs, OH

1 injured in fire at retirement center in Neffs

By Colin Roose
 3 days ago

Neffs, Ohio (WTRF) – One person was injured in a fire at the Country Club Retirement Center Saturday evening in Neffs.

Neffs and Bellaire fire crews have now left the scene.

Officials say a room caught fire and the building is not a total loss.

The condition of the injured person has not been released.

