1 injured in fire at retirement center in Neffs
Neffs, Ohio (WTRF) – One person was injured in a fire at the Country Club Retirement Center Saturday evening in Neffs.
Neffs and Bellaire fire crews have now left the scene.
Officials say a room caught fire and the building is not a total loss.
The condition of the injured person has not been released.
Stay with 7News for any further updates.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.
Comments / 0