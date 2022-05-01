ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Authorities in Osage County take wanted man into custody

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Authorities in Osage County were able to locate and take Josh William Strom into custody.

Authorities in Osage County took Josh William Strom into custody after he tried to flee a house by jumping from a window.

This was done by the the Osage County Special Operations Team with help with from the Pawhuska Police Department and the Osage Nation Police Department, according to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office Facebook.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office originally was searching for Strom on 2nd degree burglary charges, as well as his connection to several search warrants that resulted in the recovery of several thousands of dollars’ worth of stolen property.

He was found at rural Osage County home that authorities were able to surround.

