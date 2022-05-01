Authorities in Osage County take wanted man into custody

Authorities in Osage County were able to locate and take Josh William Strom into custody.

This was done by the the Osage County Special Operations Team with help with from the Pawhuska Police Department and the Osage Nation Police Department, according to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office Facebook.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office originally was searching for Strom on 2nd degree burglary charges, as well as his connection to several search warrants that resulted in the recovery of several thousands of dollars’ worth of stolen property.

He was found at rural Osage County home that authorities were able to surround.

