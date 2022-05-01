ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Mirada, CA

Man, Woman Killed in Speeding La Mirada Crash

By Contributing Editor
 3 days ago

A man and a woman were killed in a crash in La Mirada Saturday when their speeding car sheared a fire hydrant and toppled a pole. The crash was reported at 7:53 a.m. at Rosecrans Avenue and Beach Boulevard,...

KESQ News Channel 3

Indio man dies in car crash on Highway 74

Investigators have identified 40-year-old Elijah Butler of Indio as the person who died in the car crash on Highway 74 on Saturday. Butler's car went off the road on Highway 74 and caught fire. He was ejected from the car and officials pronounced him dead on the scene. Riverside County Fire Department responded to the The post Indio man dies in car crash on Highway 74 appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Armed Robbery Suspects Fleeing Las Vegas are Caught in LA After Pursuit

Two men wanted in connection with armed robberies in Nevada led California Highway Patrol officers on a high-speed pursuit from San Bernardino County to downtown Los Angeles Saturday night. San Bernardino County CHP officers were reported to have begun the chase in Barstow sometime after 8 p.m. The suspects had...
LOS ANGELES, CA
#Traffic Accident
KTLA

LASD: Son stabbed mother in Lancaster

A 17-year-old boy is wanted by law enforcement after allegedly stabbing his mother inside their Lancaster home Saturday morning. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 400 block of Gadsden Avenue around 5:40 a.m. after receiving a call about the unidentified teen. The teen’s mother told law enforcement that the 17-year-old made lewd gestures […]
LANCASTER, CA
HeySoCal

LASD locates mother of boy found at homeless encampment

Authorities Friday announced they have located the mother of a boy who had been found in a Paramount homeless encampment. The boy, who had been tentatively identified by authorities as Anthony, was found about 10 a.m. Thursday with a man at the encampment at the Los Angeles River near the Long Beach (710) and Glenn Anderson (105) freeways, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sought the public’s help to find the parents.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Man Who Brutally Murdered Monrovia Couple Killed in Prison

A state prison inmate serving a life sentence for brutally stabbing an elderly Monrovia couple to death in 2003 has died, and prison officials suspect his cell mate -- also a convicted murder -- of killing him, authorities said Sunday. At approximately 2:05 a.m. Saturday, officials at Kern Valley State...
MONROVIA, CA

