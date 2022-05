CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Happy first day of May!. First Alert: Best chance for strong storms north of Charlotte. Warmest weather so far this Spring coming this week. We’ll start out today with some sunshine, but in the afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop and push eastward across our area. Widespread severe weather is unlikely, but a few of the storms could pack damaging wind gusts and hail. The greatest risk for that type of weather will be north of Charlotte toward I-40. Afternoon readings will make a run into the lower 80s before any rain comes to town.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO