Kiski Area was on the brink of a big, Section 1-5A upset Tuesday after scoring four runs in the bottom of the seventh to send the game into extra innings. The Cavaliers had the bases loaded and none out in the eighth, but Franklin Regional senior Kyle Morgan pitched out of the jam, setting the stage for Jordan Suvak’s two-run homer in the ninth, resulting in a wild 13-11 victory for the Panthers.

5 HOURS AGO