Columbia County, AR

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Columbia, Lafayette, Union by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-30 20:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Lafayette; Union SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 165 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 PM...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hutchinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 20:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Hutchinson The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Northwestern Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas Southwestern Hutchinson County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 758 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will result in minor flooding in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Borger, Fritch, Stinnett and Sanford.
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Barber, Chautauqua, Clark, Comanche, Cowley, Edwards, Ford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barber; Chautauqua; Clark; Comanche; Cowley; Edwards; Ford; Harper; Hodgeman; Kingman; Kiowa; Labette; Montgomery; Pratt; Sumner TORNADO WATCH 171 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KS . KANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARBER CHAUTAUQUA CLARK COMANCHE COWLEY EDWARDS FORD HARPER HODGEMAN KINGMAN KIOWA LABETTE MONTGOMERY PRATT SUMNER
BARBER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Scurry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 19:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Scurry THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN SCURRY COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However large hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for western Texas.
SCURRY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bradley, Calhoun, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 21:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Bradley; Calhoun; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Arkansas Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Bradley, Union and Calhoun Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 80.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs at this level. Levee gates should be closed to prevent the river from backing into Calion Lake. Access to oil and gas rigs and to timber is flooded. There is wide coverage of flooding in the river bottoms. At 83.0 feet, Access to oil and gas rigs and to timber is flooded. Calhoun County Road 131 is completely under water leading to old Lock 8 river access. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 82.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 81.8 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 79.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Crest Time Date Ouachita River Thatcher L&D 79.0 82.6 Tue 7 PM 82.1 81.6 81.0 FALLING
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bingham, Blaine, Cassia, Lincoln, Minidoka, Power by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 16:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-02 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bingham; Blaine; Cassia; Lincoln; Minidoka; Power The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Blaine County in central Idaho Western Power County in southeastern Idaho Southeastern Lincoln County in south central Idaho Northeastern Cassia County in southeastern Idaho Southwestern Bingham County in southeastern Idaho Central Minidoka County in south central Idaho * Until 500 PM MDT. * At 431 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 19 miles southeast of Richfield to near Rupert to 7 miles southwest of Declo, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rupert, Neeley, Lake Walcott, Declo, Rockland, Albion, Minidoka, Cold Water Rest Area, Acequia, Yale Rest Area, Massacre Rocks, Bear Trap Airport, Kimama, Pilar Butte, Idahome and Interstate 84 And 86 Junction. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Norman by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 21:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Norman The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Wahpeton affecting Wilkin and Richland Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. .Long duration major flooding is expected over the next seven days at Oslo, Drayton, and Pembina. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Halstad. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 30.8 feet, Approach to I-29 bridge impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 31.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM CDT Tuesday was 31.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 27.1 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
NORMAN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Kittson, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 21:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Kittson; Marshall The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Wahpeton affecting Wilkin and Richland Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. .Long duration major flooding is expected over the next seven days at Oslo, Drayton, and Pembina. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Drayton. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 42.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD. General urban flood damage to the city of Drayton. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 42.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM CDT Tuesday was 43.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 43.3 feet Friday. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Arkansas, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 21:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Arkansas; Monroe The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Arkansas White River At Georgetown affecting White, Prairie and Woodruff Counties. White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County. White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Clarendon. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Flooding of cropland and timber is occurring. Roads to homes and cabins in lower Maddox Bay area off Highway 146 south of Clarendon impassible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 28.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected is cresting at a stage of 28.6 feet. The river will remain steady over the next few days. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Crest Time Date White River Clarendon 26.0 28.6 Tue 8 PM 28.6 28.6 28.5 CRESTING
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
#Severe Thunderstorm Watch#Central Louisiana#Bernice#Center#Farmerville#Gibsland#Haynesville#Lufkin
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 21:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 09:24:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Pearl River. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Secondary roads to the river and throughout Honey Island Swamp are inundated. Property in the vicinity of the gage is flooded threatening about 20 homes along the left bank. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 14.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight and continue falling Friday, May 13. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.5 feet on 05/09/1967. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cavalier, Pembina by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 21:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cavalier; Pembina The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in North Dakota Goose River at Hillsboro affecting Traill County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Dakota Wild Rice River (ND) near Abercrombie affecting Richland County. Forest River at Minto affecting Walsh County. Sheyenne River Diversion at West Fargo affecting Cass County. Sheyenne River at Harwood affecting Cass County. Sheyenne River at Lisbon affecting Ransom County. Sheyenne River near Kindred affecting Richland and Cass Counties. Maple River near Mapleton (South of I-94) affecting Cass County. Maple River near Enderlin affecting Ransom and Cass Counties. Pembina River at Walhalla affecting Pembina and Cavalier Counties. Pembina River at Neche affecting Pembina County. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pembina River at Walhalla. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.5 feet, Flooding occurs along the left bank. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 14.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CDT Tuesday was 14.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.7 feet Friday. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
CAVALIER COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grand Forks, Walsh by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 21:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Grand Forks; Walsh The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Wahpeton affecting Wilkin and Richland Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. .Long duration major flooding is expected over the next seven days at Oslo, Drayton, and Pembina. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Oslo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 37.5 feet, State Highway 1 overtops (MN DOT). * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 37.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CDT Tuesday was 37.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady near 37.5 feet through Friday before slowly decreasing, but remaining in major flood stage. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for White, Woodruff by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 21:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: White; Woodruff The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Arkansas White River At Georgetown affecting White, Prairie and Woodruff Counties. White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County. White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Augusta. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 30.0 feet, Thousands of acres of farm ground flooded. County roads on both sides of the river are flooded, including County Road 871 and 899. At 32.0 feet, Thousands of acres of cropland and farm roads are flooded in White and Woodruff counties. Water is isolating homes and camps along the river in White and Woodruff counties. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 31.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 31.7 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Crest Time Date White River Augusta 26.0 31.5 Tue 8 PM 31.5 31.6 31.7 31.7 7 AM 5/06
WHITE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Lafourche, Lower Terrebonne, Upper Lafourche by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 10:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lower Lafourche; Lower Terrebonne; Upper Lafourche; Upper Terrebonne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Terrebonne and central Lafourche Parishes through 1245 PM CDT At 1209 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lockport, or 9 miles east of Houma, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Houma, Larose, Cut Off, Galliano, Lockport, Montegut, Mathews and Chauvin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Fulton, Mason by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 21:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cass; Fulton; Mason The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River near Havana. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Minor flooding begins to agricultural areas not protected by levees. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 14.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM CDT Tuesday was 14.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.0 feet early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Illinois River Havana 14.0 14.0 Tue 8 pm CDT 14.1 14.3 14.5
CASS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for East Baton Rouge, Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 21:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: East Baton Rouge; Pointe Coupee; West Feliciana The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Mississippi River At Red River Landing affecting West Feliciana, East Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee Parishes. For the Lower Mississippi River...including Red River Landing, Baton Rouge, Donaldsonville, Reserve, New Orleans...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Red River Landing. * WHEN...Until Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 51.0 feet, All river islands along the reach from Red River Landing to Baton Rouge will be inundated. Recreational camps and river bottom farm land will be under water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 49.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Saturday, May 7 and continue falling to 38.5 feet Tuesday, May 31. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 48.8 feet on 04/22/2014. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 22:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CLAY COUNTY At 1003 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ashland, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lineville, Ashland, Barfield and Gunthertown. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alleghany, Bath, City of Buena Vista, City of Lexington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 22:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Alleghany; Bath; City of Buena Vista; City of Lexington; Rockbridge The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Alleghany County in west central Virginia The City of Buena Vista in west central Virginia The City of Lexington in west central Virginia Rockbridge County in west central Virginia Bath County in west central Virginia * Until 1145 PM EDT. * At 1051 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Collierstown, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lexington Buena Vista Glasgow Goshen Warm Springs Millboro and Hot Springs. This includes The following Location VMI. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Southeast Utah by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 20:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southeast Utah WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING Winds across southeast Utah and southwest Colorado have diminished below advisory criteria this evening. As a result, the Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire at 9 PM MDT as scheduled.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Cabell, Clay, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 23:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Boone; Cabell; Clay; Kanawha; Lincoln; Logan; Mingo; Northwest Raleigh; Putnam; Roane; Wayne; Wyoming A strong line of thunderstorms will impact portions of south central Cabell, Kanawha, Mingo, southern Putnam, Lincoln, southern Roane, northwestern Raleigh, Logan, northwestern Wyoming, west central Clay, southeastern Wayne and Boone Counties through MIDNIGHT EDT At 1115 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Chapmanville, or 8 miles west of Madison, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Charleston, Nitro, Williamson, Madison, Logan, Hamlin, Jefferson, South Charleston, St. Albans, Dunbar, Sissonville, Montgomery, Chesapeake, Marmet, Oceana, Belle, Chapmanville, Clendenin, Cedar Grove and Poca. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 between mile markers 1 and 35. Interstate 77 in West Virginia between mile markers 96 and 117. Interstate 64 in West Virginia between mile markers 43 and 57. West Virginia Turnpike between mile markers 68 and 95. Route 119 between mile markers 1 and 80. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BOONE COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Breathitt, Estill, Lee, Owsley, Wolfe by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 22:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Breathitt; Estill; Lee; Owsley; Wolfe A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Owsley, southeastern Estill, northwestern Breathitt, Lee and southern Wolfe Counties through 1130 PM EDT At 1046 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Yellow Rock, or 7 miles west of Beattyville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Heidelberg, Caryton, Ida May, Old Landing and Whynot around 1050 PM EDT. Beattyville, Proctor, White Ash, Belle Point, Corgleton, Mount Olive, Lower Buffalo and Pebworth around 1055 PM EDT. Maloney, St. Helens, Airedale, Enoch, Grass and Stay around 1100 PM EDT. Fincastle, Monica, Primrose, Canyon Falls, Tallega, Vada, Athol and Lone around 1105 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Fillmore, Widecreek, Williba, Oakdale, Flat, Mary, Copebranch, Guerrant, Jetts Creek, War Creek, Lawson, Pence, Gentry, Bethany, Yeadon, Chenowee, Lane, Hollonville, Fivemile, Frozen Creek, Vancleve, Wilhurst, Sewell, Elkatawa, Paxton, Inverness, Curt, Jackson, Simpson, Keck, Moct, Noctor, Quicksand, Dumont, Portsmouth and Smith Branch. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY

