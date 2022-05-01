ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angelina County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Harrison, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-30 20:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Harrison; Nacogdoches; Panola; Rusk; San Augustine; Shelby SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 165...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hutchinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 20:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Hutchinson The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Northwestern Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas Southwestern Hutchinson County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 758 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will result in minor flooding in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Borger, Fritch, Stinnett and Sanford.
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lexington, Newberry, Saluda by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 18:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves and frequent lightning. If on or near Lake Murray move away from the water and take shelter! Target Area: Lexington; Newberry; Saluda The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Newberry County in central South Carolina Northwestern Lexington County in central South Carolina East central Saluda County in central South Carolina * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 639 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Batesburg-Leesville, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Batesburg-Leesville, Red Bank, Dreher Island State Park, Chapin, Gilbert, Summit, Cedar Grove Fire Station, South Shore Marina, Oswald Park, Fredonia, Shull Island, Bundrick Island, Putnam`s Landing, Siesta Cove Marina, Murray, Rocky Point Recreation Area, Lake Murray Shores, Circle Fire Station, Delmar and Hollow Creek Public Park. This includes Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 50 and 53. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burke, McDowell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 13:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Burke; McDowell The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern McDowell County in western North Carolina Southwestern Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 121 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Marion, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Morganton, Marion, Glen Alpine, Lake James State Park, Table Rock, Lake James, Nebo, Pleasant Gardens, Glenwood and Woodlawn. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BURKE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bingham, Blaine, Cassia, Lincoln, Minidoka, Power by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 16:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-02 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bingham; Blaine; Cassia; Lincoln; Minidoka; Power The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Blaine County in central Idaho Western Power County in southeastern Idaho Southeastern Lincoln County in south central Idaho Northeastern Cassia County in southeastern Idaho Southwestern Bingham County in southeastern Idaho Central Minidoka County in south central Idaho * Until 500 PM MDT. * At 431 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 19 miles southeast of Richfield to near Rupert to 7 miles southwest of Declo, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rupert, Neeley, Lake Walcott, Declo, Rockland, Albion, Minidoka, Cold Water Rest Area, Acequia, Yale Rest Area, Massacre Rocks, Bear Trap Airport, Kimama, Pilar Butte, Idahome and Interstate 84 And 86 Junction. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Barber, Chautauqua, Clark, Comanche, Cowley, Edwards, Ford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barber; Chautauqua; Clark; Comanche; Cowley; Edwards; Ford; Harper; Hodgeman; Kingman; Kiowa; Labette; Montgomery; Pratt; Sumner TORNADO WATCH 171 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KS . KANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARBER CHAUTAUQUA CLARK COMANCHE COWLEY EDWARDS FORD HARPER HODGEMAN KINGMAN KIOWA LABETTE MONTGOMERY PRATT SUMNER
BARBER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Scurry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 19:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Scurry THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN SCURRY COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However large hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for western Texas.
SCURRY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Marshall, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 21:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Marshall; Polk The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Wahpeton affecting Wilkin and Richland Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. .Long duration major flooding is expected over the next seven days at Oslo, Drayton, and Pembina. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Oslo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 37.5 feet, State Highway 1 overtops (MN DOT). * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 37.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CDT Tuesday was 37.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady near 37.5 feet through Friday before slowly decreasing, but remaining in major flood stage. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
MARSHALL COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bradley, Calhoun, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 21:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Bradley; Calhoun; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Arkansas Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Bradley, Union and Calhoun Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 80.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs at this level. Levee gates should be closed to prevent the river from backing into Calion Lake. Access to oil and gas rigs and to timber is flooded. There is wide coverage of flooding in the river bottoms. At 83.0 feet, Access to oil and gas rigs and to timber is flooded. Calhoun County Road 131 is completely under water leading to old Lock 8 river access. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 82.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 81.8 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 79.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Crest Time Date Ouachita River Thatcher L&D 79.0 82.6 Tue 7 PM 82.1 81.6 81.0 FALLING
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Arkansas, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 21:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Arkansas; Monroe The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Arkansas White River At Georgetown affecting White, Prairie and Woodruff Counties. White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County. White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Clarendon. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Flooding of cropland and timber is occurring. Roads to homes and cabins in lower Maddox Bay area off Highway 146 south of Clarendon impassible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 28.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected is cresting at a stage of 28.6 feet. The river will remain steady over the next few days. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Crest Time Date White River Clarendon 26.0 28.6 Tue 8 PM 28.6 28.6 28.5 CRESTING
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 21:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 09:24:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Pearl River. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Secondary roads to the river and throughout Honey Island Swamp are inundated. Property in the vicinity of the gage is flooded threatening about 20 homes along the left bank. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 14.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight and continue falling Friday, May 13. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.5 feet on 05/09/1967. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for White, Woodruff by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 21:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: White; Woodruff The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Arkansas White River At Georgetown affecting White, Prairie and Woodruff Counties. White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County. White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Augusta. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 30.0 feet, Thousands of acres of farm ground flooded. County roads on both sides of the river are flooded, including County Road 871 and 899. At 32.0 feet, Thousands of acres of cropland and farm roads are flooded in White and Woodruff counties. Water is isolating homes and camps along the river in White and Woodruff counties. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 31.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 31.7 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Crest Time Date White River Augusta 26.0 31.5 Tue 8 PM 31.5 31.6 31.7 31.7 7 AM 5/06
WHITE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 23:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cherokee; Clay A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM EDT FOR CHEROKEE...WESTERN CLAY AND SOUTHEASTERN MONROE COUNTIES At 1102 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northwest of Murphy, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Andrews, Murphy, Hayesville, Tusquitee, Violet, Hot House, Hiawasse Dam, Marble, Brasstown and Culberson. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Fulton, Mason by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 21:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cass; Fulton; Mason The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River near Havana. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Minor flooding begins to agricultural areas not protected by levees. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 14.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM CDT Tuesday was 14.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.0 feet early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Illinois River Havana 14.0 14.0 Tue 8 pm CDT 14.1 14.3 14.5
CASS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Cleburne, Talladega by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 21:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Clay; Cleburne; Talladega Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Talladega, southwestern Cleburne and northern Clay Counties through 1015 PM CDT At 927 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Munford to Winterboro. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Oxford, Talladega, Ashland, Munford, Waldo, Grant Town, Winterboro, Alpine, Talladega Superspeedway, Anniston Regional Airport, Talladega Municipal Airport, Mount Cheaha, Camp Mac, Jackson Shoals, Chandler Springs, Ironaton, Jenifer, Lake Chinnabee, Howells Cove and Gunthertown. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northwest Pocahontas, Northwest Randolph, Northwest Webster by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 22:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Northwest Pocahontas; Northwest Randolph; Northwest Webster; Southeast Nicholas; Southeast Pocahontas; Southeast Randolph; Southeast Webster A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Randolph, Pocahontas, southeastern Nicholas and southeastern Webster Counties through 1145 PM EDT At 1043 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles south of Addison (Webster Springs), or 8 miles south of Webster Springs, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Richwood, Marlinton, Cass Scenic Railroad, Greenbank, Addison (Webster Springs), Mill Creek, Snowshoe, Mingo, Durbin, Hillsboro, Huttonsville, Arbovale, Cheat Bridge, Minnehaha Springs, Helvetia, Pickens, Waneta, Boyer, Buckeye and Bergoo. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bath, Botetourt, Rockbridge by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 23:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bath; Botetourt; Rockbridge A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Alleghany, Rockbridge, Bath and northern Botetourt Counties in west central Virginia, the City of Covington and the City of Lexington through 1130 PM EDT At 1028 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Gala, or near Eagle Rock, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lexington Covington Clifton Forge Goshen Millboro Rockbridge Baths and Warm Springs. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BATH COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Amelia, Cumberland, Powhatan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 22:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Amelia; Cumberland; Powhatan A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Cumberland, northwestern Amelia and western Powhatan Counties through 1115 PM EDT At 1023 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Guinea Mills, or near Cumberland, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Cumberland, Cartersville, Tobaccoville, Trenholm, Ballsville, Sunnyside, Lakeside Village, Hatchers, Angola, Ashby, Oak Forest, Jefferson, Provost, Rodophil, McRae, Clinton, Tamworth, Whiteville, Grays Siding and Stoddert. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
AMELIA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Cabell, Clay, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 23:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Boone; Cabell; Clay; Kanawha; Lincoln; Logan; Mingo; Northwest Raleigh; Putnam; Roane; Wayne; Wyoming A strong line of thunderstorms will impact portions of south central Cabell, Kanawha, Mingo, southern Putnam, Lincoln, southern Roane, northwestern Raleigh, Logan, northwestern Wyoming, west central Clay, southeastern Wayne and Boone Counties through MIDNIGHT EDT At 1115 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Chapmanville, or 8 miles west of Madison, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Charleston, Nitro, Williamson, Madison, Logan, Hamlin, Jefferson, South Charleston, St. Albans, Dunbar, Sissonville, Montgomery, Chesapeake, Marmet, Oceana, Belle, Chapmanville, Clendenin, Cedar Grove and Poca. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 between mile markers 1 and 35. Interstate 77 in West Virginia between mile markers 96 and 117. Interstate 64 in West Virginia between mile markers 43 and 57. West Virginia Turnpike between mile markers 68 and 95. Route 119 between mile markers 1 and 80. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BOONE COUNTY, WV

