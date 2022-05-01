ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

3 University of Oklahoma students killed after storm chasing in Kansas

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19ZCUd_0fPSxCZo00

KAY COUNTY, Okla. — Three University of Oklahoma meteorology students died in a Friday night car crash on Interstate 35, as they made their way home from chasing a powerful tornado in Kansas.

Nicholas Nair, 20, of Denton, Texas, and two passengers were heading south on I-35 when their SUV hydroplaned, left the road and attempted to re-enter traffic but was struck by a southbound tractor-trailer after the SUV became disabled and blocked the outside lane, KOKI-TV reported.

According to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, Nair’s passengers have been identified as 19-year-old Gavin Short of Grayslake, Illinois, and 22-year-old Drake Brooks of Evansville, Indiana, KSAT-TV reported.

The crash occurred shortly before 11:30 p.m., and all three students were pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the freightliner was treated and released from an area hospital, KOKI reported.

In a statement issued Saturday evening and posted across multiple social media channels, the university’s College of Atmospheric and Geographic Sciences confirmed the deaths, calling the news an “unthinkable heartbreak.”

“Our community in the Atmospheric and Geographic Sciences is close-knit, and our School of Meteorology is very much a family. Now, more than ever, we must come together in kindness and heartfelt support for one another. Please join us in offering thoughts and prayers for those most impacted, and providing them with privacy,” college officials wrote.

According to the accident report, the crash occurred in Tonkawa, about 85 miles north of Oklahoma City, KSAT reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
The Independent

Three sheriff’s deputies wounded and female driver killed in Kansas shooting

A female driver has been killed and three deputies wounded in a shootout on a Kansas highway, according to police.On Friday, police responded to reports about a suspicious vehicle along US Highway 77 in Cowley County outside of the town of Winfield, 50 miles southeast of Wichita, according to Kansas Highway Patrol.Officers began searching for the black Jeep around midday, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. They located the vehicle and approached, asking the driver, a woman, to exit the car.When she declined to leave the car, officers attempted to physically remove her from the vehicle. She began...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Denton, KS
City
Home, KS
State
Indiana State
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
Local
Kansas Accidents
State
Oklahoma State
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Florida police find elderly woman’s body in freezer

SEBASTIAN, Fla. — (AP) — Police in Florida are investigating what happened to an elderly woman whose body was found in a freezer in her garage. The Sebastian Police Department said in a news release that they responded to 93-year-old Marie Hoskins’ home after neighbors who had not seen her recently asked for a welfare check.
SEBASTIAN, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

West Virginia firefighter dies while trying to save woman, child from river

BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va. — Three people, including a West Virginia volunteer firefighter, died during a weekend rescue attempt in Braxton County, authorities said. According to the West Virginia MetroNews and WOWK-TV, the incident occurred about 2:30 p.m. Sunday by the Herold Bridge near Sutton. The Braxton County Sheriff’s Department said a mother and her child were inside a vehicle when it plunged into the Elk River, the news outlets reported.
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Alabama woman investigating attack mauled to death by dogs

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. — An Alabama woman is facing a manslaughter charge after her dogs mauled to death a veteran public health employee investigating an earlier attack. Jacqueline Summer Beard, a 17-year Alabama Department of Public Health employee, died Friday while attempting to contact the dogs’ owner in a rural area south of Red Bay, near the Mississippi state line, AL.com reported.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
KTSM

One person seriously injured after shooting in South Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) One person is seriously injured after a shooting on Noble and Myrtle in South Central El Paso. The El Paso Police Department says no arrests have been made. The Crimes Against Persons Unit is responding. This is a developing story and we will keep you updated as we learn more. For […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Oklahoma#Traffic Accident#Suv#Oklahoma Highway Patrol#Ksat Tv#Freightliner#The University#School Of Meteorology
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Georgia street-racing sting nets nearly 90 arrests, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in an Atlanta suburb have arrested nearly 90 people in connection with a street-racing sting, officials said. According to WSB-TV, Gwinnett County police said Sunday that they arrested 68 adults and 20 minors after officers responded to a report of illegal street racing at Peachtree Corners Circle and Spalding Drive. The drivers also are accused of surrounding a pizza delivery person’s vehicle and damaging it, police said.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

As wildfire closes in, New Mexico residents prepare to flee

LAS VEGAS, N.M. — (AP) — Wind-whipped flames raced across more of New Mexico’s pine-covered mountainsides on Monday, closing in on a town of 13,000 people where some residents hurried to pack their cars with belongings, others hustled to clear brush from around their homes, and police were called in to help evacuate the state's psychiatric hospital.
LAS VEGAS, NM
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Body of missing Michigan toddler found in creek day after disappearance

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The body of a Michigan toddler was found in a creek Monday morning, one day after the nearly 2-year-old boy was reported missing. According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, Noah Jordan’s body was found about a mile north of where he was last seen and believed to have entered the water at around 11 a.m. local time Sunday, WXMI reported.
KENT COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Live updates | New York top prosecutor says she had abortion

NEW YORK — Rallying abortion rights supporters in New York City, state Attorney General Letitia James disclosed that she had an abortion nearly two decades ago. As a newly elected City Council member, “I walked proudly into Planned Parenthood. And I make no apologies to anyone,” the Democrat told a crowd of protesters filling a square in lower Manhattan.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
News On 6

Sooners Complete Sweep Over Kansas

No. 1 Oklahoma concluded its final road series of the regular season with a 9-1 win at Kansas on Sunday. OU completed the three-game conference sweep in dominating fashion, outscoring the Jayhawks 35-1 on the weekend. The Sooners move to 45-1 on the year and 14-1 in Big 12 play...
NORMAN, OK
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
89K+
Followers
100K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy