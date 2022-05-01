ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

One person injured in afternoon shooting in downtown Aiken

By Kim Vickers
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

Aiken, SC (WJBF)- Saturday afternoon, Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to a shooting in downtown Aiken, near York Street.

They found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Augusta University for treatment. There is no word on his condition at this time.

A representative for ADPS said they do not have a suspect description yet and the shooting is still under investigation.

This is a developing story.

Sharon Washington
2d ago

Y’all better stop all this shooting and killing y’all forget what goes around comes back around. They today you tomorrow don’t make no sense. The devil is really walking on earth

WCBD Count on 2

North Charleston man arrested for beating, confining ex-girlfriend

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man has been arrested after being accused of beating, confining, and threatening the life of his ex-girlfriend in mid-February. According to the North Charleston Police, Daquon Marqui-Jemol Wilson, 28, is facing multiple charges including first-degree assault and battery. On February 14, authorities responded to a physical disturbance call at […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
