One person injured in afternoon shooting in downtown Aiken

Aiken, SC (WJBF)- Saturday afternoon, Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to a shooting in downtown Aiken, near York Street.
They found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Augusta University for treatment. There is no word on his condition at this time.
A representative for ADPS said they do not have a suspect description yet and the shooting is still under investigation.
