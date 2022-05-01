One person injured in afternoon shooting in downtown Aiken

Aiken, SC (WJBF)- Saturday afternoon, Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to a shooting in downtown Aiken, near York Street.

They found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Augusta University for treatment. There is no word on his condition at this time.

A representative for ADPS said they do not have a suspect description yet and the shooting is still under investigation.

