It's hard to believe that a sequel to Avatar is actually on the horizon. Several sequels to James Cameron's record-breaking sci-fi film have been in development for the last decade or so, and their release dates were changed and released so many times that it felt like the films may never actually arrive. Well the first sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, is hitting theaters in December. The first trailer is arriving with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness this week. The Avatar franchise is officially back, and as exciting as that is, star Zoe Saldana is feeling a little anxious about the fact that it's finally coming out after all this time.

MOVIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO