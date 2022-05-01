ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moms, families who lost loved ones rally against gun violence in Durham

By Darran Todd
cbs17
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – As a string of deadly shootings continues to take place in Durham, the families of those impacted by gun violence and violence in general in the city spoke out. On Saturday. two mothers still demanding answers for the deaths of their sons are speaking...

Comments / 12

Ck Rancourt
2d ago

this is what happens when people don't speak up.snitching isn't cool but sometimes snitching is appropriate in order to solve a problem..

Reply
5
Rafiq Zaidi
2d ago

Sister Sheryl Smith loss her son to gun violence in Durham. Brother Todd was gunned down on Southside, Durham. The men who murdered her son as a gang initiation move, are still walking the streets of Durham in plain view of the Durham police and Smith's family members. This latest rally is a political stunt. Mrs. Smith is an outspoken activist in Durham,on behalf of the Black community. The real activists and dedicated servants against mistreatment of our people are shunned by City and County officials because they want bow down to their foolishness and showboating!

Reply
3
Dixie Rekt
2d ago

Ooh a rally! I bet this will make the criminals lay down their guns and turn themselves in! 🤡

Reply
6
Comments / 0

