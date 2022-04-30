ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massillon, OH

Massillon football's Marcus Moore Jr. commits to the University of Akron Zips

By Chris Easterling, The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nkemI_0fPSvvMD00

MASSILLON – Massillon defensive lineman Marcus Moore Jr. announced his verbal commitment to the University of Akron football program on Saturday evening

Moore made his announcement on Twitter. The commitment is tentative until he signs his National Letter of Intent, which can happen at the earliest in the mid-December signing period.

"Time to turn the city up," Moore wrote in the tweet, and added, "let’s make a change."

Akron has a new head coach, Joe Moorhead, who just wrapped up his first spring game with the Zips on Saturday afternoon .

Moore is ranked fifth in our initial Greater Akron/Canton recruiting rankings for players in the 2023-25 classes .

Moore earned second-team Division II All-Ohio honors as a junior last fall , his first season at Massillon after two years at Beachwood. He finished eighth on the team in total tackles with 31.5, but was often disruptive in other ways by occupying multiple blockers and providing pressure from the defensive line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QyqLz_0fPSvvMD00

The 10.5 tackles for loss Moore accumulated was second on the team behind Nathan Depuy's 11. He also had two sacks, an interception which he returned 53 yards, a forced fumble, four pass break-ups and five passes defensed.

As a sophomore at Beachwood, he earned third-team Division V All-Ohio honors as an offensive lineman.

College Football Recruiting: Ranking the top 20 Greater Akron/Canton players for 2023-25

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GJW7J_0fPSvvMD00

Moore held offers from FCS Division I programs in Illinois State, Southern Illinois and Youngstown State. Division II Notre Dame College also offered him.

Moore is the second Class of 2023 Tiger to commit to a college. Ardell Banks committed to the University of Toledo in April .

Reach Chris at chris.easterling@indeonline.com.

On Twitter: @ceasterlingINDE

This article originally appeared on The Independent:

