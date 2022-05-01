ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Leddie Brown signs with Chargers as UDFA

By Ryan Decker, Sam Coniglio
WBOY
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Former West Virginia running back Leddie Brown is headed to the NFL after signing with the Los Angeles Chargers, the team announced Saturday. Brown graduated from West Virginia as the sixth-leading rusher in program history but went...

www.wboy.com

WBOY

Hussey gets back to his hard-hitting ways

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Huss Bus got back in the fast lane over the weekend. Entering the series at Kansas, freshman Grant Hussey was batting .227. After a trio of games in the Sunflower State, that number is now .243. Big 12 play has been a bit of a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WBOY

Mountaineers mash five homers to take series vs. KU

Braden Barry was far from a home run threat before West Virginia’s three-game road trip against Kansas, but that might change as the regular season hits the home stretch. The left fielder smashed two of West Virginia’s five home runs in the Mountaineers’ 10-8 win over the Jayhawks to take the weekend series, tripling his season total. In fact, WVU opened the weekend with 29 homers on the season and increased that mark by over 50 percent by hitting 10 more this weekend alone.
LAWRENCE, KS
WOWK 13 News

Flynn Inks Virginia Tech Transfer

West Virginia University wrestling coach Tim Flynn has announced the signing of Sam Hillegas to a grant-in-aid for the 2022-23 academic year. Hillegas, projected to wrestle at 149 pounds, makes his way to WVU with three years of eligibility remaining after recording a 10-7 record at 141 pounds in two years at Virginia Tech. “We […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Mountaineers add Wednesday game against in-state opponent

WVU to take on D2 opponent ahead of facing Texas Longhorns. West Virginia’s bats were on fire in Kansas this weekend, smashing 10 homers as the Mountaineers won its third Big 12 series of the season over the Jayhawks. Next week, though, they have a big test when they welcome the biggest bats in the league to the Mon’ in the struggling — but still formidable — Texas Longhorns. Will West Virginia take the ‘Horns down, just like they’ve done throughout their time in the Big 12? Ryan Decker and Sam Coniglio take you through WVU’s exciting three-game series against KU, then look ahead to what is sure to be a fireworks display at a packed house in Morgantown to start May. Subscribe on your preferred podcast platform to have future episodes delivered to you. Gold and Blue Nation is the local leader for Mountaineer sports news, producing comprehensive coverage on TV and online. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app via your preferred app store so you’re never more than a touch away from our WVU sports reporting, highlights and archived shows.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Mountaineers to welcome Charleston (W.Va.) to Granville Wednesday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — For the first and only time this season, West Virginia (26-16, 9-6 Big 12) will take on an NCAA Division II opponent when it hosts the University of Charleston Golden Eagles (30-13, 22-6 MEC) at Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark on Wednesday. Randy Mazey’s group...
GRANVILLE, WV
WBOY

Bianca St-Georges riding two-match scoring streak for NWSL club

WVU women's soccer alum recently scored game-winning goal in pro team's opener. West Virginia University women’s soccer alumna Bianca St-Georges is in her fourth season with the Chicago Red Stars of the National Women’s Soccer League. The 24-year-old has been representing her home country of Canada on the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
