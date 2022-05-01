Warren Harding standout heading to NFL on undrafted free agent deal

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren Harding grad and Arkansas product Myron Cunningham has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Houston Texans on Saturday.

Over the last three years, Cunningham has started 33 games on the offensive line at the University of Arkansas and graduated with a degree in December of 2020.

He was a team captain during his senior season.

Cunningham stands at 6’6″ and 325 pounds and was one of 324 prospects to attend the combine in March.

At the combine, Cunningham ran a 5.38 40-yard dash.

