ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Idaho State Football’s Tanner Conner signs free agent contract with Miami Dolphins

By Eric Moon
Idaho8.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Former Idaho State Bengal Tanner Conner is officially going pro, as the standout wide receiver signed with the Miami Dolphins Saturday. Conner went undrafted in...

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Former college football star, once considered a possible first-round pick, indicted on felony rape charge two days before NFL Draft: reports

There was a time not long ago when many believed Adam Anderson would be spending this week preparing to hear his name called in the NFL Draft. And, many thought, too, he wouldn’t have to wait long for that. In fact, the 6-foot-5, 230 pounder was believed to be talented enough to maybe even go in the first round. But the former star linebacker for the Georgia Bulldogs was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury in Athens and is accused of felony rape.
ATHENS, PA
On3.com

Green Bay Packers: Final 2022 NFL Draft grade is in

The Green Bay Packers made 11 selections in the 2022 NFL Draft, addressing a number of positions of need throughout the weekend. Coming out of the draft, NFL.com’s Chad Reuter is high on the Packers haul from draft weekend, and that is reflected in his final draft grades. Reuter...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Idaho Football
City
Star, ID
City
Miami, FL
State
Idaho State
State
New York State
City
Blackfoot, ID
Pocatello, ID
Sports
Pocatello, ID
Football
Miami, FL
Sports
City
Pocatello, ID
Miami, FL
Football
Local
Idaho Sports
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Giants Have Reportedly Signed Michigan Wide Receiver

The New York Giants reportedly weren’t done on draft day. At the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft, the G-Men reportedly took a flyer on Michigan wide receiver Daylen Baldwin as a free agent pickup. Per Texans beat reporter Coty Davis, “Michigan WR Daylen Baldwin signs with New York...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Gridiron Football#Jets#American Football#Idaho State Football#Kifi#The Nfl Draft#Isu#Eddie Bell#San Diego Chargers
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski Guarantees Return To Bucs On 1 Condition

Rob Gronkowski guarantees he will return for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers if they can meet his demands. During NFL Draft weekend, a reporter asked Gronk if he’d play again for the Buccaneers if they signed Julian Edelman. Gronkowski responded with a resounding yes. “If Julian signs with the Bucs...
TAMPA, FL
Idaho8.com

Pitt WR Addison, Biletnikoff winner, in transfer portal

Pittsburgh wide receiver Jordan Addison is exploring his options. The rising junior and 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner as the nation’s top receiver is in the NCAA transfer portal. Addison put in his paperwork by the May 1 deadline. The decision comes amid reports that Addison is considering USC as a potential destination. Addison caught a single-season school record 100 passes for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns for the ACC champions last fall.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Peyton Manning Recruited Matt Ryan: NFL World Reacts

Peyton Manning is mostly connected to the Denver Broncos these days, but the legendary NFL quarterback still helps out his old franchise, the Indianapolis Colts. This week, the Colts revealed that Manning played a role in helping Indianapolis trade for Matt Ryan this offseason. Ryan, who had spent his entire...
DENVER, CO
Idaho8.com

AP source: Browns plan to hire Eagles’ VP Raiche as an exec

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the team’s plans tells The Associated Press that the Browns intend to hire Eagles executive Catherine Raiche as a high-ranking member of Cleveland’s front office. Raiche previously worked with Browns general manager Andrew Berry in Philadelphia and could be brought in as his assistant GM. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the process is in the early stages. The 33-year-old Raiche is currently the NFL’s highest-ranking female football executive. ESPN Cleveland was first to report the Browns’ interest.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Idaho8.com

Top-seeded Suns, Heat playing like the favorites in playoffs

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat are the top seeds in the playoffs and at the moment, they look like it coming off impressive performances. Both have a chance to take 2-0 leads in their respective playoff series on Wednesday and are strong favorites to get it done, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. In the Western Conference, the Suns have a 10-game winning streak against the Dallas Mavericks, counting regular season games, going into Game 2. In the Eastern Conference, the 76ers continue to search for the right mix without injured NBA MVP finalist Joel Embiid. Miami won Game 1 against Philadelphia 106-92.
NBA
Idaho8.com

Heat’s PJ Tucker makes huge impact in Game 1 win over 76ers

MIAMI (AP) — There’s nobody on the Miami Heat roster that knows Philadelphia guard James Harden better than P.J. Tucker. They got further acquainted in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Tucker set the tone of the night for Miami by playing full-court defense against his former Houston teammate, then kept doing more and more dirty work in his 28 minutes. His final numbers — 10 points and seven rebounds — didn’t come remotely close to completely measuring the impact he made in a 106-92 win for the Heat over the 76ers on Monday night.
MIAMI, FL
Idaho8.com

Heat’s Herro overwhelming pick as NBA’s Sixth Man of Year

MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro was told before the season began that he wouldn’t be in the Miami Heat starting lineup. To his credit, he saw that as an opportunity. “I said, ‘Let’s go for Sixth Man of the Year,’” Herro said. And that’s what he got. Herro was announced Tuesday as the NBA’s top sixth man this season, the first player to ever win the award as a member of the Heat. He averaged 20.7 points, nearly four more per game than any other reserve in the league, plus had a huge role in Miami securing the No. 1 seed for the Eastern Conference playoffs.
MIAMI, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

These 5 undrafted players could impact Miami Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS — The Dolphins didn't use any of their four NFL draft picks on an offensive lineman. "We don’t reach for people," Miami general manager Chris Grier said Saturday night. "We did try and move up a couple of times but we had limited resources." But once the draft ended, the Dolphins went to work. ...
MIAMI, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

The Bucs' draft picks, explained

How about a quick recap of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' moves during this year's NFL draft — for those of you who didn't spend hours this weekend watching grown men call each other on the telephone?Here's our most efficient rundown of the first five picks, and some facts to get you through a conversation:#33 pick: Logan Hall arrived at University of Houston as a 220-pound track hurdler, stacked on 60 pounds of muscle, and joins the Bucs as a fast, athletic and versatile defensive lineman.#57: Luke Goedeke, OL, Central Michigan. "I'm a straight-up glass eater out there ... On the field, I'm a very violent guy."#91: Rachaad White, RB, Arizona State. "White is probably not a regular home run hitter, but he seems fit to serve as Leonard Fournette's partner in the backfield while contributing meaningful third down snaps," writes Mike Kiwak for SB Nation.#106: Cade Otton spent most of his time at Washington as a blocking tight end, but he runs solid routes and can take a hit and hang onto the ball.#133: Jake Camarda launched a 60-plus-yard punt in each of his four seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs, including a 68-yarder against Alabama.
TAMPA, FL
KREM

Gonzaga lands LSU transfer Efton Reid

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga has landed another top big man recruit in LSU transfer Efton Reid. Reid announcing his decision via Instagram saying "Let's get to work!!" tagging Gonzaga basketball's account. Reid, who will be a sophomore next season, averaged 19.6 minutes per game for the Tigers in 2021-2022....
SPOKANE, WA
Yardbarker

Raiders UDFA Spotlight: USC S Isaiah Pola-Mao

The Las Vegas Raiders made a number of excellent moves in the undrafted ranks towards the end of the 2022 NFL Draft. From adding depth at all positions of need, as well as some who could make the 53-man roster, one player stands out because he brings energy and a strong effort to the field. That player is USC safety Isaiah Pola-Mao. A senior with the potential to make an impression not only on the Raiders’ coaches but also on Raider Nation as a whole.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy