Mcallen, TX

‘Still kicking’: Cine El Rey marks 75 years of history, culture

myrgv.com
 3 days ago

McALLEN — It all started three-quarters of a century ago, when on May 1, a local institution was born in the Rio Grande Valley and bridged a gap between local and international cinema. Sunday marks the 75th anniversary of the opening of McAllen's historic Cine El Rey. Throughout...

myrgv.com

WCIA

Women slain inside ‘Santa Muerte’ shrine in Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Police in Oaxaca, Mexico, are investigating a deadly attack against three women inside a shrine to the Santa Muerte – an icon often worshiped by drug traffickers. The Wednesday attack in the town of Ejutla claimed the lives of two women ages...
EL PASO, TX
Daily Mail

Nicaraguan radio host drowns in the Rio Grande as he tries to swim across to the US near where Texas National Guardsman died last month: Presenter publicly detailed ill-fated journey to America

A Nicaraguan man's tragic drowning was captured on camera Sunday - the result of a failed bid to illegally cross the Mexico-United States border. Calixto Rojas, 53, and his friend Elbe Castro, 42, were seen struggling to stay afloat as the Rio Grande's current picked up strength between Piedras Negras, Coahuila, and Eagle Pass, Texas.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Hot 99.1

See The Capital Region’s 5 Best Mexican Restaurants For Cinco De Mayo

Any night is a great night for fresh and flavorful Mexican food. But for Cinco De Mayo, we will all be going south of the border. Let's be honest - you and I do not need a holiday as motivation to go out for some margaritas and a great Mexican meal. But every year, Cinco De Mayo is a little motivation for us all to celebrate Mexico and the nation's cuisine.
ALBANY, NY
Local
Texas Entertainment
Mcallen, TX
Entertainment
City
Mcallen, TX
Hypebae

Bad Bunny Reveals Upcoming Album 'Un Verano Sin Ti' Release Date

Bad Bunny has revealed his forthcoming album, Un Verano Sin Ti, translated to "A Summer Without You," is releasing on Friday, May 6. The Puerto Rican native's upcoming LP will consist of 23 songs. Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, made history with his previous album, 2020's El Último Tour Del Mundo, when it became the first-ever all-Spanish-language album to hit the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart.
MUSIC
cntraveler.com

Author Rick Martinez on Traveling 20,000 Miles Through Mexico for a Sense of Home

All products featured in this story are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Before I started writing my cookbook, Mi Cocina: Recipes and Rapture from My Kitchen in Mexico, I had a very scattered and incomplete picture of Mexico. My only connection to the country came from stories my grandfather had told me about his parents living in northern Mexico before they moved to Austin, Texas, and bought a dairy farm.
RECIPES
San Antonio Current

These 28 celebrities went to high school in San Antonio

Ever wonder whether you share an alma mater with any famous people? Believe it or not, a bunch of celebs spent their high school years in San Antonio. Whether you're looking to shore up bragging rights or are just curious to see what stars are repping the 2-1-0, we've got you covered. From actors to sports hall of famers, these 28 notable grads all did their schooling in the Alamo City.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Person
Pedro Infante
Person
Antonio Aguilar
Person
Lucha Villa
Person
Freddy Fender
travelnoire.com

Moving To Mexico? How To Pick The Best Mexican City Based On Your Personality

Oaxaca City is the center of the state of Oaxaca, towards the Southern, Pacific coast of the country. Consider Oaxaca City if:. You want a low-budget Mexican lifestyle. Oaxaca is one of the most affordable states, so the cost of living is what keeps most expats a lot longer than they anticipated. All the more money for eating tasty memelas, tlayudas and whatever magic salsa sauce they put in those tacos.
LIFESTYLE
musictimes.com

Jose Luis Cortes Cause of Death Heartbreaking: Timba Pioneer Dead at 70

Jose Luis Cortes, a Cuban bandleader and pioneer of the Timba genre, has died. He was 70. The Instituto Cubano de la Musica's Facebook page first confirmed the news about Cortes tragic passing, saying that he died on April 18 in Havana. "Born in the neighborhood of El Condado, in...
MUSIC
ValleyCentral

Movie starring Charlie Clark hits theaters

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – An action movie partially filmed in the valley focuses on the importance of family. "Green Ghost" stars local businessman Charlie Clark who says how this movie incorporated parts of his personal life. The action movie "Green Ghost" did not hold back from the constant fights or the love of family.  "It […]
HARLINGEN, TX
#Hispanic Culture#Mexican#German#El Trio Los Panchos
FodorsTravel

How I Traveled Through Colombia With Zero Spanish Speaking Skills

Home > Destinations > South America > Colombia > Travel Tips. If I can do It, so can you. Before flying to Colombia, most of my Spanish skills came from popular songs: Mi Chico Latino (translation: "My Latin Boy," a song by Spice Girl Geri Halliwell), La Vida Loca ("The Crazy Life" from the bon-bons of steel, Ricky Martin), and Despacito ("Slowly" by Justin Bieber). These phrases may be useful on a tequila-fueled bachelorette in Cancun, but otherwise, wouldn't get me far in a Spanish-speaking country. No problem, right? In Colombia, I expected to meet locals sounding like Sofía Vergara. We'd totally hit it off, buy matching ponchos ("ruanas") from Bogotá's Centro Mayor mall, and go viral using #OOTD. The reality, I discovered, was translation tumbleweed upon landing in El Dorado. From Colombia's multicultural capital of Bogotá to the rolling coffee hills of Armenia, this is how I got by on my limited Spanish.
LIFESTYLE
93.1 KISS FM

Les Do Makeup & Vlex Build Million Dollar Dream Home In El Paso

Local influencers Les Do Makeup and her fiancé, Vlex Galindo, announce they've moved into their million-dollar dream home overlooking El Paso, Texas. Leslie Quezada, better known by her handle Les Do Makeup is a native El Pasoan mother and fashionista known for her makeup-related content, tutorials, and Baby Girl phrase. But, her big down-to-earth personality and borderland slang are what hooks her loyal following, which spans worldwide.
EL PASO, TX

