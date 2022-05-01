Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office looking for wanted sex offender

ACADIA PARISH, La. ( KLFY ) – The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who failed to register and notify as a sex offender.

Jonathan Glenn Regan

Jonathan Glenn Regan, 44, who was last known to reside in Rayne is a white male, 5’10”, weighing 205 lbs. Anyone with information can contact David Hoffpauir at 337-788-8728 or their dispatch at 337-788-8772.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.