Acadia Parish, LA

Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office looking for wanted sex offender

By Seth Linscombe
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

ACADIA PARISH, La. ( KLFY ) – The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who failed to register and notify as a sex offender.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DClaV_0fPSu3KD00
Jonathan Glenn Regan

Jonathan Glenn Regan, 44, who was last known to reside in Rayne is a white male, 5’10”, weighing 205 lbs. Anyone with information can contact David Hoffpauir at 337-788-8728 or their dispatch at 337-788-8772.

