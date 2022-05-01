Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office looking for wanted sex offender
ACADIA PARISH, La. ( KLFY ) – The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who failed to register and notify as a sex offender.
Jonathan Glenn Regan, 44, who was last known to reside in Rayne is a white male, 5’10”, weighing 205 lbs. Anyone with information can contact David Hoffpauir at 337-788-8728 or their dispatch at 337-788-8772.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.
Comments / 0