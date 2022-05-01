ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Laura Kelly surveys tornado damage

By Gary Brauer
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly traveled to Andover today to survey the damage left in the path of a tornado that tore through the town overnight.

Kelly met with first responders, local government officials and Kansas families affected to assess the community's needs.

"My administration will work with local leader to help Kansans impacted by this storm to get back on their feet," Kelly said. "As I surveyed the damage of last night's tornado, one thing is clear - Kansans are resilient and we will get through this together," she added.

Senate President Ty Masterson and Representative Susan Humphries also shared their prayers and support to the communities.

