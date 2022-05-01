ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta pedal pub vehicle rolls over causing 'mass casualty incident', 16 injured

By Andrew Mark Miller
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmergency personnel responded to the scene of a crash in Atlanta that reportedly injured over a dozen people. WAGA-TV reported that a...

www.foxnews.com

Klaatu
3d ago

16 people pedaling a bar quickly around the city, while drinking alcohol, sounds like an accident just waiting to happen.

Guest
2d ago

They say two critical then article at end says no critical. I guess proof reading is dead. Hope everyone recoverers quickly.

AmericanKnives
2d ago

Figured it was another drive by until I read the article, being Craplanta and all.

WJCL

Georgia party bike driver charged with DUI after a crash that injured 15

(CNN) -- A driver of a multi-person party bike has been charged with DUI in connection with an accident that injured 15 passengers in Atlanta on Saturday. Officers responded to a report of a traffic crash at West Peachtree Street and 14th Street in the evening and discovered a party bike that had tipped over while making a turn, according to a news release from Atlanta Police Department.
