Santa Barbara, CA

Saturday Evening Forecast April 30th

By Shawn Quien
KEYT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApril is ending on a mostly beautiful note with seasonal conditions. We are seeing some breezy and even gusty northerly winds for some areas. A Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of the Santa Barbara South Coast near the...

keyt.com

