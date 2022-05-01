Saturday Evening Forecast April 30th

WALNUT CREEK (KPIX) — Changing weather patterns are profoundly affecting those who grow our produce and one crop in particular has really taken it on the chin in recent weeks — organic strawberries. Gathering around the JSM Organics booth at Walnut Creek’s farmers market Saturday, most customers had no idea what strawberry growers are going through. “We don’t always appreciate the hard work,” said customer Angelica Davies. “I think we need to be more conscious of where our food is coming from.” In this case, the food was coming from Watsonville in Monterey County. JSM Organic’s’ nine-acre strawberry field may be owned by...

