Brookside starting pitcher Leah Musall was at her best for senior night. On May 2, the Cardinals’ ace shut down Oberlin with a no-hitter in five innings to win, 10-0. Brookside coach Scott Nader wanted to pull her from the game to get recognition for her senior night, but wasn’t going to do so if she was throwing a perfect game.

OBERLIN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO