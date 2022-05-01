ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Man attempts to flee custody near Shell Beach Drive

By Jakob Evans
KPLC TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Convicted felon Devonte M. Stephens, 20, is accused of attempting to flee CPSO deputies near Shell Beach Drive in Lake Charles. CPSO reserve deputies were conducting patrol in the parking...

www.kplctv.com

