Heavy showers and storms impacted the northern portions of the ABC 36 viewing on Tuesday morning. As these showers and storms exit northward, warm and humid conditions will set the stage for the chance of severe weather later in the day. Late morning and early afternoon conditions will remain calm. The amount of sunshine during this time will be big factor on how much severe weather will be possible later in the day. More cloud cover in the late morning and early afternoon will result in lower risk of severe weather. While, more sunshine will help fuel storms and give us a higher risk of severe weather.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 16 HOURS AGO