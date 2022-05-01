ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: Beaumont celebrates another title with Timberwolves

By Matt Faye
Beaumont Enterprise
Beaumont Enterprise
 3 days ago
Fans cheer as Beaumont United players chauffeured in Corvettes make their way back to the school for a post-parade pep rally celebrating the Timberwolves' back to back state basketball champion title Saturday at the school. Photo made Saturday April 30, 2022. Kim Brent/The Enterprise (Kim Brent/The Enterprise)

As David Green paraded down Fannett Road on Saturday in Beaumont, waving to shouting residents and watching small children race to pick up candy off the street, the United High School boys basketball coach reminisced on what it took to reach that moment.

Green’s first thoughts didn’t go to crucial baskets or rebounds by his players. Instead, Green’s mind went to the hundreds of United fans who packed the Alamodome at the state tournament, and the many Beaumont residents who showed their support throughout the season.

On Saturday, those supporters got a chance to celebrate with their state champion Timberwolves once more during a parade and pep rally held at the high school. United players strutted down Fannett road riding in Corvettes, showing off their championship rings to fans who lined the streets, eager to greet their title-winners.

“We needed the support of everyone in Beaumont to get to this point, so all of y’all are state champions,” Green said while addressing the crowd. “You embraced us, and I hope you continue to do that with these great Beaumont United athletes.”

It’s been more than a month since United won its second-straight 5A championship at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The Timberwolves beat Dallas Kimball in dramatic fashion during the semifinals, then finished off the championship season with a win over Mansfield Timberview in the title game.

The Most Valuable Player of that championship win was missing from Saturday’s celebration. Terrance Arceneaux, a senior who signed with the University of Houston, was in Memphis, Tennessee taking part in the Allen Iverson Roundball Classic. Arceneaux played for Team Loyalty in the All-American game, which featured some of the best high school talent nationwide.

“Terrance isn’t here, but we’ll celebrate for him,” Green said.

While Arceneaux represented Beaumont in Memphis, another one of United’s star players was in celebration mode. Five-star junior guard Wesley Yates wore big sun glasses and an even bigger smile as he enjoyed the parade and waved to supporters.

During the pep rally, Yates made sure everyone knew the plans for his senior year.

“There’s been some rumors that people are saying I’m going to a prep school,” Yates said, “but I want to tell everyone that I will be attending Beaumont United High School next season.”

A wide variety of Beaumont city officials and school administrators also showed up on Saturday to celebrate with the Timberwolves. Beaumont ISD school board president Robert Dunn praised United’s players for their accomplishments and brining the community together.

“They have made this school, this city and I dare say the entire state of Texas proud,” Dunn said.

Yates leads what will likely be another talented team for the Timberwolves next season. Arceneaux is the only major contributor who will graduate as a senior, with other starters Kayde Dotson, Trealyn Porchia and Clarence Payia all returning.

“We got two straight, so now it’s time to run it back for a third,” Dotson said.

Ms.SAG
2d ago

I am so proud of Beaumont United High School basketball team their leader David Green is a God fearing man his coaching staff teaches train and protect their team. There is no other team like the Timberwolves team fast steady and never give up. Ready for round three hopefully the City of Beaumont leaders Mayor and staff city will take it to the next level to be the first to recognize how important it is to have young men can set an example of what team work can do. Coming together with our Comunity, business and fans history has already been made this time we want to let it be known in style and class. Celebrating city wide our young men and ladies are our next generation of leader’s. Hats off to all the individual’s, organizations who step in to make it successful. Way to go Timberwolves “Where we are second to none.” Take that to the bank.

