Police are asking for help to find the people who pulled a driver from a cargo truck and stole furniture from the trailer at a street takeover in San Bernardino. The takeover on April 24 was at 5th Street and Mount Vernon Avenue. In a tweet, San Bernardino police provided video of the takeover and identified a suspect as Victor Manuel Alanis, who is wanted for robbery.

SAN BERNARDINO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO