Marshall, MO

Marshall airport recovering this weekend from storm damage

By Chanel Porter
 3 days ago
MARSHALL, Mo. (KMIZ)

Severe storms swept through the Midwest Friday causing a roof to be torn off at the Marshall-Odell Municipal Airport.

Justin Krause with Servpro was working on the building Saturday and tells ABC 17 News crews that the team is working to restore it by Monday.

The private airport has operations still open while that part of the building remains closed.

"The winds were bad enough that it pulled off half the roof on the building. We've got several leaks throughout the whole building," Krause said.

Outside of the airport, residents of Marshall told our crews that they saw little damage.

Weather
Environment
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boone Electric reports raccoon causes overnight outages

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A series of Boone Electric Cooperative power outages overnight and into Wednesday morning cut electricity to more than 2,300 customers. The outages primarily affected southern Boone County, including Ashland, Hartsburg and the Columbia Regional Airport, Boone Electric spokeswoman Meredith Hoenes said. The utility had 16 separate outages to fix, she said. A raccoon The post Boone Electric reports raccoon causes overnight outages appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMBC.com

Multiple days of storms kick off Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several First Alert Impact Days are set to bring storms and showers to the greater Kansas City are. IMPACT DAY – MONDAY (for showers and t-storms, severe risk in the evening) IMPACT DAY – WEDNESDAY (for showers & t-storms in the evening) IMPACT...
ENVIRONMENT
WHO 13

Heavy rainfall totals over SW Iowa

Showers and thunderstorms the past two days have brought heavy rainfall over much of SW Iowa and the Missouri border, as cool and wet weather retains its grip on Central Iowa’s forecast. Late Friday night, strong thunderstorms brought severe weather and tornadoes to Kansas, with the same system then pushing heavy rain into SW Iowa […]
IOWA STATE
KTTS

Southbound Highway 65 Closed In Ozark

(KTTS News) — MoDOT says a crash that shut down the southbound lanes of Highway 65 in Ozark has been cleared. The crash was cleared just after 8:30 Monday morning. Southbound Highway 65 in Ozark is closed after a crash involving a semi. The crash is at the 36.0...
OZARK, MO
Columbia, MO
Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

