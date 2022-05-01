MARSHALL, Mo. (KMIZ)

Severe storms swept through the Midwest Friday causing a roof to be torn off at the Marshall-Odell Municipal Airport.

Justin Krause with Servpro was working on the building Saturday and tells ABC 17 News crews that the team is working to restore it by Monday.

The private airport has operations still open while that part of the building remains closed.

"The winds were bad enough that it pulled off half the roof on the building. We've got several leaks throughout the whole building," Krause said.

Outside of the airport, residents of Marshall told our crews that they saw little damage.

The post Marshall airport recovering this weekend from storm damage appeared first on ABC17NEWS .