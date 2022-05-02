ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Woman remains hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Durham

ABC11 Eyewitness News
 2 days ago

A 49-year-old woman from Durham who was shot by a police officer during an altercation is stable and remains in the hospital, Durham Police said Monday.

The shooting happened at the Lex at Brier Creek Apartments on Saturday evening. The incident began after Durham police officers responded to a report of indecent exposure around 6 p.m. in the 100 block of Allagosh Drive.

When they arrived, officers encountered the woman, who was armed with a weapon. Investigator M.P. Strickland shot the woman, who suffered life-threatening injuries but has since improved.

Strickland has been placed on administrative leave with pay, as is standard, while the SBI and DPD's Professional Standards Division conduct investigations.

Strickland was wearing a body-worn camera which captured the incident. DPD said it does not intend to petition the courts for the release of this footage at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

