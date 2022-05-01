Butte Diaper Bank in need of community support

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A non-profit in Carson City was burglarized overnight, leaving the organization to figure out how to replace what was stolen. Friends In Service Helping, also known as FISH, is based in Carson City. The non-profit has been serving Carson City and other rural communities in Nevada since 1979, providing Food, Instruction, Shelter, and Health care to those in need. FISH does not rely on the government for funding. 98% of their multi-million dollar budget is funded through the local community via donations and grants.

