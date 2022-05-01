ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Chicago carjacking suspects who died after jumping into river to escape police identified

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - The two carjacking suspects who drowned after jumping into the Little Calumet River on the South Side on Saturday morning have been...

Comments / 88

ike aghedo
2d ago

best way to die.others better learn from this. the gods of Calumet city little river have so many questions to ask them. lol.we need more car jacker to dive to death to save tax payers money

Reply(10)
44
letthetruthbeheard
2d ago

Good finally some good karma back to law abiding citizens!!!! And don’t tell me that the parents are going to say they were good kids! It’s God’s way of punishing them as bad parents! NEXT……!

Reply(2)
15
SryNotSry
2d ago

I think it’s hilarious how they jump in the water knowing they can’t swim. They must have been on drugs

Reply(6)
28
