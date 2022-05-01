ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drury, MO

Drury splits with Quincy in penultimate series

By Dan Lindblad
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Drury softball team is closing out the regular season at home, while Kristina Bettis continues to shine.

With Bettis in the circle for game one, the Panthers beat Quincy 5-1 at Thompson Field on Saturday.

Bettis threw 11 strikeouts, to bring her season total up to 229. Also with the win she improved to 21-3 in the circle, expanding on what has already been a record-breaking season.

Drury picked up four quick runs on offense with RBI from Gracie Thomas and Megan Parsley.

The Panthers added another run in the fourth inning when Rylee Kolb hit a home run to left field.

Kolb went 4-4 at the plate and scored two runs.

The Panthers offense was silenced in game two of the doubleheader as Quincy won 1-0, in a game that featured only four combined strikeouts.

The lone run was scored on a double to left field in the top of the 7th inning.

Drury closes the regular season at home on Sunday against Illinois-Springfield with game one scheduled to begin at noon.

