Pioneer Valley River Front Club hosts comedy fundraiser

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – The Pioneer Valley River Front Club hosted a comedy show in Springfield Saturday night to raise money.

The event was called the Funny Raising Comedy show. It featured comedians Timothy Lovett, Kevin Lee, and Liz Barnett. Guests were able to participate in raffles for a variety of prizes and gift baskets as well as a silent auction.

Ben Quick, Executive Director of the club, told 22News the fundraiser was a night of entertainment, good company, and laughter to help raise funds for the club’s programming.

“It’s just about having fun and raising money to help our organization,” Quick said. “All those funds will go towards supporting our programming which means that we can offer rowing, dragon boating, kayak rentals and community programs at a super affordable, or in certain cases, a no cost price.”

If you’re interested in learning more about the Pioneer Valley River Front Club and its programming, click here.

