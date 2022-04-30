ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

Donations, honors and more: Good news in Ocala/Marion County

By Ocala Star-Banner
 3 days ago

Clay Electric donates $10,000 to the CF Patriot Fund

The College of Central Florida Foundation received a $10,000 donation from the Clay Electric Foundation on April 7, according to a press release from CF. The funds were raised through Clay Electric’s Operation Round Up campaign and will support the CF Foundation’s Patriot Fund, which provides financial assistance to help keep CF students in school and on track when emergencies arise, the release said.

Marion County Clerk of Court and Comptroller honored for excellence in financial reporting

The Marion County Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s Office has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2020, according to a press release from the Marion County Clerk of Court and Comptroller

Office.

This is the 36th consecutive year that the office has received this award, and the second year in a row for Clerk Gregory C. Harrell.

“I commend Finance Director Jennifer Cole and her team for helping us achieve this significant certification once again,” Harrell said in the release. “The full and accurate reporting of Marion County’s finances is an arduous, but important and necessary task that the citizens of Marion County deserve and can take great pride in knowing is being

done with excellence.”

Hospice of Marion County celebrated volunteers during National Volunteer Week

Hospice of Marion County celebrated its volunteers during National Volunteer week April 17-23, a press release from HMC said. The annual awards luncheon was held April 22 and featured a Hawaiian Luau theme.

Each year HMC recognizes volunteers in multiple categories. This year’s awards went to:

  • Volunteer of the Year: Nancy Darrow, who volunteers at HMC’s Six Gun Plaza Thrift Store, with almost four years and 2,664 hours of service
  • Rookie of the Year: Margie Harris, who has 340 hours of service
  • Top Hours and Top Years: Ann Roberts with 6,000 hours and Jennie Halvorsen with 20 years of service
  • 11 Presidential Service Awards for earning 500 hours or more: Joyce Massa, Nancy Darrow, Steve Balducci, Ruby Hough, Marta Whitney, Jeanne Hess, Sadie Fletcher, Jeffrey Pitkin, Carole Mace, Linda Hartle and Jan Schmicher
  • Two Presidential Lifetime Service Awards for earning 4,000 hours: Jeanne Hess and Mary Ann Adkison

Native plant grant and give-away

The Marion Audubon Society has received a collaborative grant from the National Audubon Society to purchase and distribute varieties of plants native to Marion County, according to a press release from Barbara Schwartz, secretary of the MAS.

The grant allocations are restricted to members of MAS. Full details are on the MeetUp app and at www.marionaudubonsociety.org.

To participate, members can register to view the recorded webinar and Q&A session on the MAS YouTube channel. Registration signup is on the MAS MeetUp page. Complete your registration and viewing by May 9, the release said.

An in-person workshop will be held on May 14, where members will receive the plants and learn how to plant, care for, and propagate them.

Send items to calendar@starbanner.com

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Donations, honors and more: Good news in Ocala/Marion County

